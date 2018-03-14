It’s peculiar and it’s amazing. This is rock music and folk music found in the depths of the dark, Greenwich Village streets. Lorraine Leckie and Her Demons are a mesmerizing band made to see live, for they take the stage and turn it upside down as they rock the house playing their distinctive, occasionally goth, and sometimes acoustic set. Tonight, Mar. 14, is their CD Release Event for their new, soon to be historic album Live at Mercury Lounge NYC, appropriately being held at the Mercury Lounge. It is $10 at the door or online at ticketfly.com. Don’t miss out!