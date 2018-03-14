The Humidors: All Over the World with The Humidors

The Humidors: All Over the World with The Humidors

Genre is no match for The Humidors, because they cover it all. Do you like jazz? You’ll hear elements of it in their music. What about funk? R&B? They’re on top of it. The (currently) Bay Area-based group blends all of those and more; all while intermingling thumping bass, a vigorous horn section, a slew of intoxicating guitar solos, organs, drums, and — of course — lyrics and vocals that will have you jump up, dance, and fall in love, simultaneously. The band thrives while performing their diverse and eclectic songs on stage — creating shows that shouldn’t be overlooked. With their new sophomore album, The Humidors are ready to take the world by storm and bring their passionate music to each and every person who will take just a few minutes to listen. The Aquarian was able to speak with the band and garner just a little more insight into their backgrounds, goals, and inner workings.

Where are you all from?

We hail from as near as Los Angeles and as far away as London, but we’ve all been in the Bay Area for at least eight years (and at most, 20).

How long have you been a band and how did you get started?

It’s been almost ten years since the band came together, but they started the way most start: a few guys got together to jam and it caused a spark. Since then, we’ve gone through a few line-up changes, but we’re really proud of how we’ve come together and we can’t wait for folks to check out what we’re working with now.

How would you describe your music to someone who has never heard you before?

Funk and soul with some Latin, jazz and jam-band grooves thrown in for good measure. Music for people who know their way around a dance floor

What was your latest music release and can you talk about that a bit?

We tapped Kelly Finnigan of The Monophonics to record the album with a vintage flair (on tape), and in the process showcase the band’s chemistry, intuition for infectious grooves, and electric live presence. Movin’ The Needle features appearances by Orgone band members Adryon de León and Sergio Rios, who also mixed the album.

What is your writing and recording process like?

Sometimes a member of the band can present a song that’s fully fleshed out and just needs our individual flourishes, sometimes we’re able to create something out of a productive jam session in the studio, it really just depends on the track. As for the recording process, in the past we’ve all sat in the recording studio together and put down our parts, and then we’ll add vocals or any other parts that needed some extra lovin’.

What are current projects you are working on?

Since we just finished our latest album, we’re currently working on promoting it as hard as we can — we’re really proud of the end product. We just want to share it with as many people as possible. Vinyl for the album just finished pressing; it will be available online and in person soon!

Is there any significance behind your band name?

Well, when we were considering names, we wanted something that would convey what we and our live show is all about. We settled on The Humidors as a sort of homage to the funky, soulful, sweaty dance floors we’ve been lucky enough to be a part of.

What is your favorite memory as a band?

Oh man…one that comes to mind, we were playing a show a few years back and apparently the spirit really hit this woman — or, you know, she was super drunk. She climbed on stage, threw her purse on our guitarist’s pedal board and jumped into our keyboard player’s lap during his solo…and he kept playing!

What are your goals for the future as a band?

Honestly, the best we can hope for as a band is to keep putting out work we’re proud of, share it with as many people as possible and get people moving on the dance floor. Though, we wouldn’t say no to heading on down to JazzFest in NOLA.

What are your plans for the rest of 2018?

We’re gonna keep promoting this album and upcoming vinyl, take our show on up the coast and maybe work on a music video and a few live recordings. Way we figure, if you’re not making moves, then you’re standing still.

Where can readers find your music?

You can find us and our music at HumidFunk.com , or at facebook.com/TheHumidors.