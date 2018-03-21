March 24 Is Disney DJ Night!

by Debra Kate Schafer

Calling all Disney fans! The Mercury Lounge in NYC is about to host the annual “Be Our Guest” night, and from the looks of it, it might just be the second best thing to actually being at Disney World. You’ll be singing, dancing, and drinking to everything Disney all night long; The Lion King soundtrack, The Jonas Brothers, The Mouseketeers, and so much more! Dress up as your favorite Disney character, bring your friends, and make sure to show up brave enough to try a poisoned apple…and a couple other specialty drinks! For tickets, go to ticketfly.com.

Pop Powerhouses: The Shadowboxers

by Debra Kate Schafer

You might not know their name now, but you will soon. The Shadowboxers are an amazing Atlanta-based band whose funk infused pop music stole the heart of this year’s Super Bowl performer — Justin Timberlake. Yes, that’s right — the actor, singer, ex-NSYNC member not only discovered the group, but within a week of hearing them cover “Pusher Love Girl,” he had them flown out to have dinner with him. Five years later, the trio are about to take the world by storm as they embark on their latest journey: opening for Timberlake on his entire tour. Their stop at the Prudential Center on March 25 will be a big one, so get your tickets at ticketmaster.com.

Daughtry’s Back!

by Debra Kate Schafer

Can you believe that the world has been listening to Daughtry for almost 12 years? It seems like just yesterday Chris Daughtry was a finalist on the fifth season of American Idol — the show that shot him and his rock star talent to fame. The rock group has had four No. 1 hits and four Grammy nominations, all within only four albums. Just like American Idol, they are back this year, getting ready to release a new single, and hitting the road for a 30 plus city tour. You can catch them at the Saint George Theatre in Staten Island on March 17 or the BergenPAC in Englewood on March 27. For tickets, visit daughtryoffical.com.

Lakeland Youth Symphony

by Melanie Wedemeier

New Jersey’s oldest youth ensemble, Lakeland Youth Symphony, will be celebrating their 60th Anniversary on March 24. Created by a strong community of parents and music teachers, Lakeland Youth Symphony has been providing musical education and performance opportunities to young musicians in Northern New Jersey since 1957. Serving children ranging from four to 18 years old, this not-for-profit organization has been awarded grants from the Geraldine Dodge Foundation, Morris Arts, and Doctorow Foundation. Enriching the lives of children and impacting the surrounding local areas, Lakeland Youth Symphony creates a space for both community and learning. For tickets to their 60th Anniversary Gala, visit lakelandyouthsymphony.org/gala.