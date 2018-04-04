Ronnie Spector: A Legend In Our Midst

by Mike Greenblatt

Rock ’n’ Roll Hall of Fame vocalist Ronnie Spector hits the Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank, NJ, headlining a benefit for the Food Bank of Monmouth and Ocean County on April 14. She’s one of the most provocative figures in rock ’n’ roll, having opened for The Beatles and having led The Ronettes to international acclaim. Billy Joel wrote “Say Goodbye To Hollywood” for her. Bruce wrote her duet with Southside Johnny, “You Mean So Much To Me Baby.” Phil Spector did his greatest production work with her, married her, and kept her a prisoner in his house for years. Keith Richards fell in love with her. “Be My Baby,” “Walking In The Rain,” Baby I Love You,” all her.

Hitting New Stompin’ Grounds

by Jenna Romaine

Tommy Castro & The Painkillers are taking on Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck on April 7 for a show you don’t want to miss. The rockers — featuring the B.B. King Entertainer of the Year winner — are taking their coalesced soul and blues to the stage to promote their upcoming album Stompin’ Ground, due out April 7. For more information, visit debonairmusichall.com.