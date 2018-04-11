New Jersey has always had an abundance of talent when it comes to the music scene. Musicians of all kinds have called New Jersey their home; flourishing within our little music venues and rich history. Alex Silvergold is one of those musicians in the making. The young drummer released his debut EP last month, but has been playing and appreciating various artists and styles of music for well over a decade. This passion of his not only pushed him to pursue the creation of an album, but has brought him the opportunity to study music professionally at the Berklee College of Music in Boston. Silvergold’s life is a whirlwind, a musical journey that he never wants to slow down, and a dream that he never wants to wake up from. We got to hear about a piece of it firsthand.

Where are you from?

I’m a lifelong resident of Holmdel, NJ.

How long have you been an active musician and how did you get started?

I started playing the drums when I was eight, but didn’t take it seriously until I was a sophomore in high school. I had an electronic drum set in my basement for a long time. Eventually, my parents saw my curiosity for the instrument and nurtured my interest through private lessons and allowing me to join programs that supported music and the arts.

How would you describe your music to someone who has never heard you before?

My music takes from all genres. On my debut EP, I Believe A Change, each song comes from a different style of music. There is something for everyone on this record, guaranteed. If you like a demonstration of musicality over a demonstration of musicianship, this is the record for you.

What was your latest release of music and can you talk about that a bit?

My debut EP, I Believe A Change, was released on March 1, 2018. The EP is a collaboration with Snarky Puppy guitarist, Bob Lanzetti, and it’s a blend of jazz, funk, fusion, rock, and soul. The focus of this record is on the overall vibe rather than showcasing musical talent. I was honored to have Bob Lanzetti and many of my friends at Berklee College of Music join me to bring this record to life and I’m really excited to share this with you all.

What is your writing and recording process like?

Writing is usually a group effort. I’ll throw around some ideas with the other musicians I’m working with and we’ll just try them. What works will work, and what doesn’t gets thrown out. Eventually, over time, we’ll have gotten down a full tune. Recording it is far easier, as we just go into the studio and within several takes can nail the composition.

What are current projects you are working on?

I am currently working on writing and recording new material and plan to record and release some original compositions later this year. I am also performing throughout Boston with many ensembles composed of students and professors from Berklee College of Music.

What is your favorite memory as a musician?

As a musician, my career so far has been anything but linear. There are constantly crazy opportunities that come out of nowhere, and every day I get to play with other musicians who inspire me. I definitely couldn’t pick one single memory that stands out to me, as each amazing experience I have in my career leads to a dozen others.

What are your goals for the future as a musician?

As a musician, I want to get as good as I can possibly get in the years I’ll be in college. My one true goal is to, by the end of these four years, be at a level where I could both impress and inspire the person who I was today.

What are your plans for the rest of 2018?

In between my studies at Berklee College of Music, I hope to release some new material later this year and perform live in the New Jersey area throughout the summer.

Where can readers find your music?

Check out my website at alexsilvergold.com for links to my music, videos, and more information about me and my projects. My Instagram is also a good way to keep up with my musical endeavors, which you can check out at instagram.com/ajsilvergold.