Tim Bergling, the EDM trailblazing Swedish DJ and producer best known as Avicii, passed away at age 28 on Friday, April 20, in Oman where he was vacationing.

His passing was confirmed in a statement from his publicist Diana Baron, stating, “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

An official cause of death hasn’t been determined at this time, though Bergling had struggled with serious health ailments, such as acute pancreatitis, partially from excessive drinking. Because of these health conditions, in 2016 Avicii had announced he was retiring from performing.

The Grammy nominated DJ rose to critical acclaim, in part stemming from his 2011 hit “Levels,” which included a brilliant sampling of Etta James.

As news of his passing broke over the weekend, artists and fans alike took to social media to offer an outpouring of sorrow and love. Many, other musicians included, credited the 28-year-oldwith both inspiring their work and sparking their interest in the EDM scene, largely due to his unmatched ability to effortlessly coalesce genres.

Avicii often blended bits of folk and country within his work, as was the case with his well-known hit, “Wake Me Up,” which peaked at No. 4 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

In light of his passing, the track is as haunting as it is poignantly fitting. Relaying the story of a young man who traveled the world, guided by his heart to follow and live his dreams, inspiring others, and who will now “stay forever this young.”

Your presence and impact will never be forgotten.