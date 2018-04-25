Although the stateside debut, About You (Astralwerks), of Sweden’s Albin Lee Meldau, 29, won’t be out until June 1, the singer-songwriter — son of a British punk rocker dad and a Swedish jazz singer mom — is already being compared to Sam Smith. He will open on Jessie Ware’s North American tour at Brooklyn Steel May 7 and 8, as well as The Theatre of Living Arts in Philadelphia May 10. His is a soulful voice, filled to the brim with drama and the kind of one-act story-songs meant for musical theater. Longtime Bowie producer Tony Visconti says, “something is pouring out of his heart and soul when he sings.” Knowing Visconti’s penchant for nurturing talent, that’s high praise.