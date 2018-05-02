THE REVEL—Caldwell, NJ

A friend of mine was at the Prudential Center a few of Saturdays ago to see Bon Jovi perform one of his two homecoming shows. She told me the band that opened was from North Jersey and they were awesome! So, I found out that the band who opened up that Saturday night was a band who won a contest to open for Bon Jovi, and their name was The Revel from Caldwell, NJ. After listening to their EP, The Revel, I can understand why they were chosen to open for Bon Jovi. Singer and guitarist Dean D’Antuono sounds like a young Jon Bon Jovi on their songs “Come Alive”, “Stuck On You” and “Taking Me Down.” These were some great songs by these youngsters and it’s even better that Dean is a freshman at my alma mater, William Paterson University!

According to their bio, North Jersey brothers, guitarist Dillon and singer and guitarist Dean D’Antuono, live for rock ‘n’ roll. The brothers have bound themselves to their electric guitars and have been dedicated to joining the ranks of those who came before them. That spirit is expressed on their latest EP, The Revel. With Dean’s voice soaring over the energetic drum, bass and guitars, the message they deliver is loud and clear: Rock ‘n’ Roll is definitely not dead! It is very much alive! The D’Antuono brother were raised on classic rock but influenced by the rock generation they grew up listening to. The brothers are quickly gaining a reputation for their musical chops, and their energetic live performance, which is what the judges must have seen when they chose The Revel to open for Bon Jovi. The D’Antuono boys are fixated on the future of their band, writing more songs and touring. They’re managed by big dawg Harvey Leeds and booked by TKO. These kids are not messing around! Joining the D’Antuono brothers are the Iasiello brothers (bassist Mike and drummer Chris) to round out the band.

The Revel released their self-titled EP last summer on June 10. The EP was produced by my bro, Jimmy Gnecco from Ours, who also co-wrote and recorded the three songs on the The Revel. I remember when Jimmy was an engineer over at Boulevard Recording Studios in New Milford, NJ. Legendary record makers Jason Corsaro, and Brett Romnes were also involved in the recording process along with James Monte handling the mixing and Howie Weinberg doing the mastering. For more on The Revel and to find out where they are playing next, visit TheRevel.band.

NORTH JERSEY NOTES UPDATES:

The guys from Blud Red Roses have added a new member to their lineup to become a four-piece. Guitarist David Hill has joined the band to play leads and rhythms. David’s technical ability really gives Blud Red Roses the chance to expand their sound and take it to the next level. Check out the new line-up of Blud Red Roses at Court Tavern in New Brunswick, NJ on May 12, which was a rescheduled date. For more on Blud Red Roses, visit Facebook.com/BludRedRoses.

My brothers from Resurge have finally released their debut single “This Is The End” off of their new EP, Judgement Day. The single was released in the form of a video on Facebook a couple of weeks ago and the Judgement Day EP was released at the band’s performance this past Saturday at the Stanhope House in Stanhope, NJ at Missi’s Birthday Bash with Killcode. The Resurge guys said that they didn’t want to have a CD release party, “because every show we do is a party,” so they say. For more on the new Resurge EP and single, visit Facebook.com/RESURGEmusic.

And finally, just a reminder, speaking of CD release parties, my new bud, Dr. Dave and his band Out of Bounds are hosting a CD release party for their new CD, Blacked Out. The party will be hosted by my brother, Don Jamieson, and will also feature the music of Incognito Theory, Metal Life Crisis, Old Bones, and Dave Simmons and STC. The party will be held at the Brighton Bar in Long Branch on May 12. For more info on Out of Bounds’ CD release party next weekend and their new CD Blacked Out, visit OutofBoundsrocks.com.

That's all for now!

Just remember…We’re all in the same boat, so every little bit of exposure counts!

NJN Concert Calendar:

5/2—The Revel/Tyler Bryant and the Shakedown—The Mercury Lounge, NYC

5/4—Last In Line/Reality Suite/Tempt—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

5/4—Symetria/Arc’d Angel/Obsidion/Voidless/Shutter/Call of Sirens/Conquer At Will—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

5/4—Ace Frehley—Sony Hall, NYC

5/5—Hodera—Montclair Center Stage, Montclair, NJ

5/5—Jersey Campfire Presents: Ascending From Ashes/Mikell’s Plot/Blue Lizard/The Last Martyr—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

5/6—Ana Sapphira/Barbarian—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

5/10—Quality Living/Ruby Bones/LKFFCT/Delicate Flowers/Night on the Sun—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

5/10—Texas Hippie Coalition/Kobra and the Lotus/Brand of Julez/Granny 4 Barrel/Dead City Crown/One Day Waiting/Erciyes Fragment—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

5/11—Some Guys and a Broad/Floyd Pink/Dead on the Tracks—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

5/12—Delta Falling/Red Hymns/Comb the Desert/Hunter Alive— De Cicco’s Tavern, Raritan, NJ

5/12—Out of Bounds CD Release Party/Metal Life Crisis/Don Jamieson—The Brighton Bar, Long Branch, NJ

5/12—The Bunny The Bear/It Lies Within/Hold On Hollywood/Dead Noise/One Time Without—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

5/12—Blud Red Roses—Court Tavern, New Brunswick, NJ

5/16—The Holy Smokes/Partly Sunny/James’s Big Band Classic—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

5/18—Chevonne and the Fuzz/Strive/Jack Names the Planets/The Cause and The Cure—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

5/19—Billy Monroe and the Soul Survivors/Jaded Past/Balkun Brothers—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

5/20—Nonpoint/Butcher Babies/Cane Hill/Sumo Cyco/Another Days Armor/Blud Red Roses—Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

5/25—Helmet/Prong—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

5/25—Mikell’s Plot—V.F.W., Kenilworth, NJ