Aisha Badru Heads Home

In lieu of celebrating her full-length album debut, Pendulum, New York singer/songwriter Aisha Badru will be performing at Rockwood Music Hall on May 3. The folk-pop performer brings hazy vocals and airy melodies to the table, creating pieces that are both calming and thought provoking. Songs, like her powerful protest piece, “Mind On Fire”, draw listeners in with both enticing lyrics and choruses. Badru has been featured on popular Spotify playlists, including Morning Acoustic, Indie Acoustic and Feminist Friday, and has been included among Apple Music’s Best of the Week. Experience Aisha Badru’s warm and inviting voice on May 3 at Rockwood Music Hall Stage 1 by heading to rockwoodmusichall.com.

Shadow Cast On Music Hall of Williamsburg

Whether you’re in the mood for alt-pop or New Wave music to take you back to the ‘80s, Twin Shadow is your guy. As the project of George Lewis Jr., Twin Shadow uses synths and poetic vocals to build energetic pieces textured with 1980 rhythms — but with a modern twist. His latest single “Saturdays” portrays his ability to blend alt-pop and New Wave, all while drawing listeners in with catchy lyrics. Twin Shadow’s fourth album, Caer, will be released on April 27, and will be performing this spring alongside critically acclaimed artists such as Beck and Alt-J. Headlining at the Music Hall of Williamsburg on May 2, Twin Shadow will showcase his talents. For tickets visit axs.com/events.

Traveller Travels Towards New York

Newly formed folk rock powerhouse Traveller have announced their debut album, Western Movies. Comprised of respected solo artists Robert Ellis, Cory Chisel and Jonny Fritz, Traveller is a trio that brings both musical talent and humorous performances to the stage. Debuting their latest track “Hummingbird”, NPR describes it as “a humoresque confection with a deep and compassionate heart.” Drawing on personal experiences during a trip to India, Western Movies was born. Heading out to tour the U.S. on May 4, Traveller will be in Brooklyn on Tuesday, May 8 and Wednesday, May 9 to perform at Union Pool.