NYC Welcomes Swimming With Bears

Hailing from Austin, this four-piece group is taking being unique to a new level by blending alternative rock and groovy soul vibes. They’re creating catchy, danceable songs that are breaking rules and enticing listeners. After opening for Weezer and Panic! At the Disco’s co-headlining national tour in 2016, the band released their self-titled EP and, most recently, an amazing new single titled “French Girls.” You only have to listen to that one song and you are guaranteed to fall in love. When you do, you’ll want to see them live immediately… maybe even at their show at Berlin on May 10. For tickets, visit ticketfly.com.

Pussy Riot To Take America and More By Storm

We are living in an era where activism is everywhere, and is not only seen as a form of protest, but a form of art. Political cartoonists have been doing such for years, as have bands like Green Day and System of a Down, but never have you seen something like this. The Russian feminist art community, Pussy Riot, are anti-Putin, anti-censorship, and pro-prison reform. They are fighting for what they want, what they need, and doing it in a way that gets their message across. Members of Pussy Riot have been arrested, exposed, and two of them are currently seeking asylum in Sweden due to the dangers they all face in Russia. To see their live performance and rally with them on May 17 in Brooklyn, get tickets at eventbrite.com.

Two Stops From Chris Barron

Chris Barron continues to be on top of the world just from his passion for making music and writing songs. A music industry veteran, the almost 50-year-old singer/songwriter/guitarist continues to learn, change, and adapt to the fast-paced world of music. His songs hit on classical jazz standards, bar band folk tunes, and his original alternative rock roots that stemmed from his Spin Doctors time and fame. Reflecting on his diversity and genre melding on his latest records, Barron says “[…] I’ve never really been that interested in genres. I’m just interested in songs.” You can catch him and his uniquely different songs on May 11 at Randy Now’s Man Cave or at the JCC of Central Jersey on May 12. Go to thechrisbarron.com to find out more.

Bluegrass To Take Over The PlayStation Theater

Minnesota natives Trampled By Turtles are more than just a band with a cool, memorable name. They are a band with a love of a music that makes listening to them so much more enjoyable. If you are looking for a band with raw talent and true passion, this group of six bluegrass musicians is perfect for you. They’re modern and indie, but have clearly gotten in touch with American folk rock. Their lyrics are clear and pensive, and the band members play off each other so well; it is amazing to hear and to watch. To get in on that magic that Trampled By Turtles create, head into NYC on May 11, but make sure to get your tickets first at axs.com.