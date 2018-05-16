On May 20, hundreds of stars of radio, TV, film, and social media will flock to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas for the 25th Annual Billboard Music Awards. The always honest and hilarious Kelly Clarkson is hosting — and if anybody knows about being on the Billboard charts, it’s Clarkson. She’s been on charts all over the globe for over 15 years with 27 of her songs having been on the Hot 100.

There are various categories people get nominated for, some of the best known being Best Female Artist, Best Male Artist, and Album of the Year. From Guns N’ Roses to Cardi B, the voting will surely be intense. I broke down some of the more interesting, specific, and more competitive categories being voted on at this year’s Billboard Music Awards to add my own two cents.

Billboard Chart Achievement Award:

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Drake

Sam Hunt

Ed Sheeran

Who Do I Want To See Win? Cardi B.

Cardi B. Why: Just a few weeks ago, Bronx native Cardi B had 13 different songs of hers on the chart at the same time. Yes, this is the same Cardi B that has her own “language,” gets criticized left and right for her relationship with Migos rapper, Offset, and made it big last year with her first major label single, “Bodak Yellow”. That debut single alone granted her two Grammy nominations, and now she is leading the charts again with her latest songs from her debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy. She is paving the way for female rappers, carving her name into the music industry, and breaking records left and right — all on her first try.

Top Rap Album:

Drake, More Life

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.

Lil Uzi Vert, Luv Is Rage 2

Migos, Culture

Post Malone, Stoney

Who Do I Want To See Win? Post Malone.

Post Malone. Why: Post Malone’s versatility in itself is something to be reckoned with. The 22-year-old doesn’t just rap; he sings, plays guitar, writes amazing songs, and doesn’t stray far from who he is and who he wants to be. His attitude and honesty have made fans of millions of people — including Justin Bieber and fellow rapper 21 Savage — both of which he became friends with and collaborated with on Stoney, his debut album that has been certified double platinum since its 2016 release.

Top Radio Songs Artist:

Halsey

Imagine Dragons

Bruno Mars

Charlie Puth

Ed Sheeran

Who Do I Want To See Win? Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars Why: Honestly, can you name a time within the last five to seven years that you were able to turn on the radio and not hear at least one Bruno Mars song? No? I didn’t think so. Going all the way back to his debut single, “Just The Way You Are”, or his hit song from the fourth Twilight movie, “It Will Rain”, Bruno Mars has held a presence on the radio that very few can top. Not to mention, his many other hits — both on the charts and on the radio — his numerous nominations and wins at every award show — from the Teen Choice Awards to the Grammy Awards — and his general talent that ranges from acting to dancing to singing to songwriting.

Top Soundtrack:

Black Panther

The Fate of the Furious: The Album

The Greatest Showman

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2

Moana

What Album Do I Want To See Win? The Greatest Showman

The Greatest Showman Why: The vocals are out of this world, the production is stellar, and the story it carries resonates with so many. Whether or not you saw the Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron, and Zendaya starring movie, its songs are everywhere. The album went straight to No. 1, its radio airplay for a movie musical soundtrack is outstanding, and it’s being sung by kids and adults alike. Why? Because it’s hopeful, whimsical, honest, and captures talent in its most pure form.

Top Rock Tour:

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

U2