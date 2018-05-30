Your guide to all the best summer concerts and festivals in your area!

Barclays:

06/26 – Paramore

06/27 – Sam Smith

07/14 – Shania Twain

08/30 ­– Drake & Migos

08/31 – Drake & Migos



Beacon Theatre:

06/02 – Kenny Rogers

06/03 – Kenny Rogers

06/07 – Phillip Phillips

06/13 – LSD Tour (Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Dwight Yoakam)

06/22 – The Monkees

06/26 – Seal

07/13 – Erasure

07/14 ­– Erasure

07/15 – Erasure

07/18 – Dickey Betts

07/28 – Punch Brothers



Bergen PAC:

06/12 – Melissa Etheridge

Bowery Ballroom:

06/04 – Hot Snakes

06/05 – John Splithoff

06/06 – Gin Wigmore

06/07 – Horse Feathers

06/08 – Ben Harper & Charlie Musselwhite

06/09 – Ben Harper & Charlie Musselwhite

06/10 – Ben Harper & Charlie Musselwhite

06/13 – River Whyless

06/14 – Parker Millsap

06/16 – We Are Scientists

06/17 – The Posies

06/19 – Jojo

06/22 – Red Wanting Blue

06/27 – Lera Lynn

07/03 – Blac Rabbit

07/06 – Hello Halo, Quantum Split & Tempest City

07/11 – Katie Herzig

07/20 – Petal & Camp Cope

07/25 – Nicki Bluhm

07/26 – Daniel Norgren

07/28 – Killcode

07/31 – Amanda Shires

08/04 – The New Tarot

08/09 – Lydia

08/14 – Pedro the Lion

08/16 – nothing, nowhere.

08/17 – Sparta

08/21 – Tom Walker

08/22 – Donavon Frakenreiter



Brooklyn Steel:

06/07 – Gomez

06/09 – Eels

06/13 – Jimmy Eats World

06/14 ­– Jimmy Eats World

06/15 – King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

06/16 – King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

06/17 – King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

06/19 – Dr. Dog

06/20 – Dr. Dog

06/21 – Dr. Dog

06/23 – Amen Dunes

07/05 – Phoenix

07/06 – Phoenix

07/07 – Phoenix

07/09 – Phoenix

07/10 – Phoenix

07/24 – Deafheaven

07/26 – Sleep

07/27 – Sleep

08/01 – Lord Huron

08/02 – Lord Huron

08/03 – Quicksand & Glassjaw

Central Park Summer Stage:

07/18 – Dispatch

07/19 – Dispatch

08/09 – Jason Mraz

08/13 – O.A.R.



City Winery:

06/01 – Sir Sly

06/07 – BoDeans & Trapper Schoepp

06/12 – Reckless Kelly & Jesse Dayton

06/13 – Los Lonely Boys & Lisa Morales

06/17 – Steve Forbert & The Renditions

06/27 – James Maddock

06/28 – Anders Osborne

07/01 – Joan Armatrading

07/02 – Joan Armatrading

07/03 – Joan Armatrading

07/10 – John Hammond

07/11 – Jesse Colin Young

07/16 – Cracker

07/17 – Cracker

07/26 – Katey Sagal

07/27 – Buster Poindexter

08/06 – Three Dog Night

08/07 – John Hammond

08/13 – Howie Day

08/16 – Justin Hayward

08/17 – Justin Hayward

08/21 – Glenn Tilbrook

08/22 – Glenn Tilbrook

08/24 – Buster Poindexter

08/30 – The Fixx



Crossroads:

06/01 – Shots and Earplugs

06/14 – Lily Vakili Band

06/15 – Corey Glover of Living Colour

06/22 – Bedlight for Blue Eyes

The Fillmore:

06/02 – Tash Sultana

06/05 – Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls

06/08 – The Wonder Years

06/09 – The Wonder Years

07/21 – Yes

07/30 – My Bloody Valentine

08/23 – Descendents



Foundry:

06/06 – Spring is Sprung Tour (Smallpools & Great Good Fine Ok)

06/10 – Have Mercy

06/15 – Night Riots

06/17 – Street Dogs

06/19 – Mondo Cozmo

06/20 – Ocean Alley

06/29 – The Matches

06/30 – The Calling

07/12 – Katie Herzig

07/19 – Foxtrot and the Get Down

07/26 – Nicki Bluhm

08/01 – Live Dead & Riders ‘69

08/10 – Lydia

08/24 – Passafire

Irving Plaza:

06/05 – Summerland Tour (Everclear)

06/07 – Randy Houser

06/16 – Hayley Kiyoko

06/23 – Code Orange

06/28 – Jesse McCartney

08/01 – Rage Fest

Le Pouisson Rouge:

06/09 – Elysian Fields

06/10 – Acme

06/11 – Deerhoof

06/12 – of Montreal

06/13 – The Horrors

06/14 – Daniel Lanois and Venetian Snares

06/20 – Matthew Sweet

06/27 ­– Clap Your Hands Say Yeah

06/28 – Yob

07/01 – Anthony Green

07/27 – The Sheepdogs



Madison Square Garden:

06/02 – Billy Joel

06/13 – Def Leopard & Journey

06/14 – Daryl Hall & John Oates and Train

06/16 – Logic, NF & Kyle

06/19 – Imagine Dragons

06/20 – 30 Seconds to Mars

06/21 – Harry Styles

06/22 – Harry Styles

06/25 – U2

06/26 – U2

06/29 – Sam Smith

06/30 – Sam Smith

07/01 – U2

07/10 – Radiohead

07/11 – Radiohead

07/13 – Radiohead

07/14 – Radiohead

07/16 – Foo Fighters

07/17 – Foo Fighters

07/18 – Billy Joel

07/19 – Beck

07/24 – Panic! At The Disco

08/01 – The Smashing Pumpkins

08/07 – Rod Stewart & Cyndi Lauper

08/10 – Shakira

08/11 – Jason Aldean

08/23 – Billy Joel

08/24 – Drake & Migos

08/25 – Drake & Migos

08/27 – Drake & Migos

Mercury Lounge:

06/02 – Brick + Mortar

06/04 – Duncan Fellows

06/07 – Bent Knee

06/08 ­– Skating Polly

06/13 – Mondo Cozmo

06/19 – Parlor Mob

06/22 – Ocean Alley

07/18 – The Magic Numbers

07/25 – The Rails

08/01 – The Family Crest

Music Hall of Williamsburg:

06/07 – Snail Mail

06/10 – Zusha

06/12 – Ted Leo and the Pharmacists

06/13 – Ted Leo and the Pharmacists

06/14 – Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks

06/15 – Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks

06/17 – JoJo

06/20 – Maps & Atlases

06/22 – Jeremy Enigk

08/15 – Pedro the Lion

08/25 – Belly

08/26 – Belly



NYCB Nassau Coliseum:

06/09 – U2

06/14 – Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

07/20 – Panic! At The Disco

08/29 – Fall Out Boy

Playstation Theatre:

06/06 – Frank Turner & The Sleeping Solls

06/08 – Chon

08/25 – Dimmu Borgir

PNC Arts Center:

06/02 – Slayer, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Behemoth & Testament

06/10 – Imagine Dragons Live

06/17 – Logic, NF & Kyle

06/21 – 30 Seconds to Mars, Walk the Moon & MisterWives

06/22 – Lyrnyrd Skynyrd

06/24 – Poison & Cheap Trick

06/29 – Rascall Flatts, Dan and Shay & Carly Pearce

06/30 – Foreigner & Whitesnake

07/06 – Steely Dan & The Doobie Brothers

07/14 – Vans Warped Tour 2018

07/18 – Dave Matthews Band

07/20 – Weezer & Pixies

07/24 – Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson

07/27 – Kesha & Macklemore

07/29 – Chicago & REO Speedwagon

08/03 – Lady Antebellum, Darius Rucker & Russell Dickerson

08/10 – Lindsey Stirling & Evanescence

08/30 – Brad Paisley, Dan Tyminski & Kane Brown



Rough Trade:

06/01 – Natalie Prass

06/02 – The Red Aunts

06/07 – Pissed Jeans

06/10 – Phil Cook

06/12 – Eternal Summers

06/14 – Savoir Adore

06/18 – Jamie Isaac

06/20 – Haley Heynderickx

07/17 – The Magic Numbers

07/18 – Poster Children

07/29 – Amanda Shires

08/09 – Joan of Arc

08/10 – Wussy

08/15 – Tacocat

Starland Ballroom:

06/03 – All That Remains

06/09 – Dance Gavin Dance

06/16 – Geoff Tate’s 30th Anniversary of Operation: Mindcrime

06/24 – New Jersey Vegfest

08/04 – Live Dead & Riders ‘69

08/11 – Black Label Society

08/18 – Fuel

State Theatre (NJ):

06/15 – Happy Together Tour (The Turtles)

07/18 – Dave Mason & Steve Cropper

Stone Pony:

06/01 – Primus & Mastodon

06/02 – Dirty Heads

06/06 – Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

06/09 – Light My Fire/Illegally Blind

06/15 – Fitz and the Tantrums & X Ambassadors

06/17 – Dropkick Murphys & Flogging Molly

06/22 – Trevor Hall

06/23 – John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band

06/30 – Umphrey’s McGee

07/06 – Rebelution

07/07 – Southside Johnny & The Asbury Dukes

07/08 – Theory of a Deadman

07/20 – Dispatch

07/21 – Jake Clemons

07/26 – Chris Robinson Brotherhood

07/29 – Slightly Stoopid

08/03 – Boy George and Culture Club

08/04 – The Bouncing Souls & Against Me!

08/05 – Rise Against & AFI

08/06 – Halestorm & In This Moment

08/09 – Donavon Frakenreiter

08/10 – Franz Ferdinand

08/14 – Band of Horses

08/15 – Cake & Ben Folds

08/16 – Billy Currington

08/25 – Shadow of the City (Bleachers, Hayley Kiyoko)

08/26 – Dashboard Confessional & All Time Low

08/28 – Glenn Huges

08/30 – Ziggy Marley

Terminal 5:

06/01 – 21 Savage

Wellmont Theatre:

06/07 – Gin Blossoms

New Jersey:

06/08, BB&T Pavilion – The Championship Tour

06/10, MetLife Stadium – Hot 97 Summer Jam 2018

07/13, BB&T Pavilion – Vans Warped Tour

07/14, PNC Arts Center – Vans Warped Tour

07/27-29, BB&T Pavilion – XPoNential Music Festival

08/25, Stone Pony Summer Stage – Shadow of the City Festival

09/15, BB&T Pavilion – Outlaw Music Festival

09/16, PNC Arts Center – Outlaw Music Festival

09/29-30, Asbury Park’s North Beach – Sea.Hear.Now Festival

New York:

06/01, Randall’s Island – Governors Ball Music Festival

07/27-29, Randall’s Island – Panorama Music Festival

08/18-19, Jones Beach Theatre – Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival

08/21 – 09/02, Randall’s Island – Electric Zoo Festival

09/15-17, Citi Field – The Meadows Music & Arts Festival

Philadelphia:

06/02, Festival Pier – Roots Picnic

09/01-02, Benjamin Franklin Parkway – Made in America Festival