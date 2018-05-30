Your guide to all the best summer concerts and festivals in your area!
Barclays:
06/26 – Paramore
06/27 – Sam Smith
07/14 – Shania Twain
08/30 – Drake & Migos
08/31 – Drake & Migos
Beacon Theatre:
06/02 – Kenny Rogers
06/03 – Kenny Rogers
06/07 – Phillip Phillips
06/13 – LSD Tour (Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Dwight Yoakam)
06/22 – The Monkees
06/26 – Seal
07/13 – Erasure
07/14 – Erasure
07/15 – Erasure
07/18 – Dickey Betts
07/28 – Punch Brothers
Bergen PAC:
06/12 – Melissa Etheridge
Bowery Ballroom:
06/04 – Hot Snakes
06/05 – John Splithoff
06/06 – Gin Wigmore
06/07 – Horse Feathers
06/08 – Ben Harper & Charlie Musselwhite
06/09 – Ben Harper & Charlie Musselwhite
06/10 – Ben Harper & Charlie Musselwhite
06/13 – River Whyless
06/14 – Parker Millsap
06/16 – We Are Scientists
06/17 – The Posies
06/19 – Jojo
06/22 – Red Wanting Blue
06/27 – Lera Lynn
07/03 – Blac Rabbit
07/06 – Hello Halo, Quantum Split & Tempest City
07/11 – Katie Herzig
07/20 – Petal & Camp Cope
07/25 – Nicki Bluhm
07/26 – Daniel Norgren
07/28 – Killcode
07/31 – Amanda Shires
08/04 – The New Tarot
08/09 – Lydia
08/14 – Pedro the Lion
08/16 – nothing, nowhere.
08/17 – Sparta
08/21 – Tom Walker
08/22 – Donavon Frakenreiter
Brooklyn Steel:
06/07 – Gomez
06/09 – Eels
06/13 – Jimmy Eats World
06/14 – Jimmy Eats World
06/15 – King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
06/16 – King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
06/17 – King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
06/19 – Dr. Dog
06/20 – Dr. Dog
06/21 – Dr. Dog
06/23 – Amen Dunes
07/05 – Phoenix
07/06 – Phoenix
07/07 – Phoenix
07/09 – Phoenix
07/10 – Phoenix
07/24 – Deafheaven
07/26 – Sleep
07/27 – Sleep
08/01 – Lord Huron
08/02 – Lord Huron
08/03 – Quicksand & Glassjaw
Central Park Summer Stage:
07/18 – Dispatch
07/19 – Dispatch
08/09 – Jason Mraz
08/13 – O.A.R.
City Winery:
06/01 – Sir Sly
06/07 – BoDeans & Trapper Schoepp
06/12 – Reckless Kelly & Jesse Dayton
06/13 – Los Lonely Boys & Lisa Morales
06/17 – Steve Forbert & The Renditions
06/27 – James Maddock
06/28 – Anders Osborne
07/01 – Joan Armatrading
07/02 – Joan Armatrading
07/03 – Joan Armatrading
07/10 – John Hammond
07/11 – Jesse Colin Young
07/16 – Cracker
07/17 – Cracker
07/26 – Katey Sagal
07/27 – Buster Poindexter
08/06 – Three Dog Night
08/07 – John Hammond
08/13 – Howie Day
08/16 – Justin Hayward
08/17 – Justin Hayward
08/21 – Glenn Tilbrook
08/22 – Glenn Tilbrook
08/24 – Buster Poindexter
08/30 – The Fixx
Crossroads:
06/01 – Shots and Earplugs
06/14 – Lily Vakili Band
06/15 – Corey Glover of Living Colour
06/22 – Bedlight for Blue Eyes
The Fillmore:
06/02 – Tash Sultana
06/05 – Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls
06/08 – The Wonder Years
06/09 – The Wonder Years
07/21 – Yes
07/30 – My Bloody Valentine
08/23 – Descendents
Foundry:
06/06 – Spring is Sprung Tour (Smallpools & Great Good Fine Ok)
06/10 – Have Mercy
06/15 – Night Riots
06/17 – Street Dogs
06/19 – Mondo Cozmo
06/20 – Ocean Alley
06/29 – The Matches
06/30 – The Calling
07/12 – Katie Herzig
07/19 – Foxtrot and the Get Down
07/26 – Nicki Bluhm
08/01 – Live Dead & Riders ‘69
08/10 – Lydia
08/24 – Passafire
Irving Plaza:
06/05 – Summerland Tour (Everclear)
06/07 – Randy Houser
06/16 – Hayley Kiyoko
06/23 – Code Orange
06/28 – Jesse McCartney
08/01 – Rage Fest
Le Pouisson Rouge:
06/09 – Elysian Fields
06/10 – Acme
06/11 – Deerhoof
06/12 – of Montreal
06/13 – The Horrors
06/14 – Daniel Lanois and Venetian Snares
06/20 – Matthew Sweet
06/27 – Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
06/28 – Yob
07/01 – Anthony Green
07/27 – The Sheepdogs
Madison Square Garden:
06/02 – Billy Joel
06/13 – Def Leopard & Journey
06/14 – Daryl Hall & John Oates and Train
06/16 – Logic, NF & Kyle
06/19 – Imagine Dragons
06/20 – 30 Seconds to Mars
06/21 – Harry Styles
06/22 – Harry Styles
06/25 – U2
06/26 – U2
06/29 – Sam Smith
06/30 – Sam Smith
07/01 – U2
07/10 – Radiohead
07/11 – Radiohead
07/13 – Radiohead
07/14 – Radiohead
07/16 – Foo Fighters
07/17 – Foo Fighters
07/18 – Billy Joel
07/19 – Beck
07/24 – Panic! At The Disco
08/01 – The Smashing Pumpkins
08/07 – Rod Stewart & Cyndi Lauper
08/10 – Shakira
08/11 – Jason Aldean
08/23 – Billy Joel
08/24 – Drake & Migos
08/25 – Drake & Migos
08/27 – Drake & Migos
Mercury Lounge:
06/02 – Brick + Mortar
06/04 – Duncan Fellows
06/07 – Bent Knee
06/08 – Skating Polly
06/13 – Mondo Cozmo
06/19 – Parlor Mob
06/22 – Ocean Alley
07/18 – The Magic Numbers
07/25 – The Rails
08/01 – The Family Crest
Music Hall of Williamsburg:
06/07 – Snail Mail
06/10 – Zusha
06/12 – Ted Leo and the Pharmacists
06/13 – Ted Leo and the Pharmacists
06/14 – Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks
06/15 – Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks
06/17 – JoJo
06/20 – Maps & Atlases
06/22 – Jeremy Enigk
08/15 – Pedro the Lion
08/25 – Belly
08/26 – Belly
NYCB Nassau Coliseum:
06/09 – U2
06/14 – Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
07/20 – Panic! At The Disco
08/29 – Fall Out Boy
Playstation Theatre:
06/06 – Frank Turner & The Sleeping Solls
06/08 – Chon
08/25 – Dimmu Borgir
PNC Arts Center:
06/02 – Slayer, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Behemoth & Testament
06/10 – Imagine Dragons Live
06/17 – Logic, NF & Kyle
06/21 – 30 Seconds to Mars, Walk the Moon & MisterWives
06/22 – Lyrnyrd Skynyrd
06/24 – Poison & Cheap Trick
06/29 – Rascall Flatts, Dan and Shay & Carly Pearce
06/30 – Foreigner & Whitesnake
07/06 – Steely Dan & The Doobie Brothers
07/14 – Vans Warped Tour 2018
07/18 – Dave Matthews Band
07/20 – Weezer & Pixies
07/24 – Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson
07/27 – Kesha & Macklemore
07/29 – Chicago & REO Speedwagon
08/03 – Lady Antebellum, Darius Rucker & Russell Dickerson
08/10 – Lindsey Stirling & Evanescence
08/30 – Brad Paisley, Dan Tyminski & Kane Brown
Rough Trade:
06/01 – Natalie Prass
06/02 – The Red Aunts
06/07 – Pissed Jeans
06/10 – Phil Cook
06/12 – Eternal Summers
06/14 – Savoir Adore
06/18 – Jamie Isaac
06/20 – Haley Heynderickx
07/17 – The Magic Numbers
07/18 – Poster Children
07/29 – Amanda Shires
08/09 – Joan of Arc
08/10 – Wussy
08/15 – Tacocat
Starland Ballroom:
06/03 – All That Remains
06/09 – Dance Gavin Dance
06/16 – Geoff Tate’s 30th Anniversary of Operation: Mindcrime
06/24 – New Jersey Vegfest
08/04 – Live Dead & Riders ‘69
08/11 – Black Label Society
08/18 – Fuel
State Theatre (NJ):
06/15 – Happy Together Tour (The Turtles)
07/18 – Dave Mason & Steve Cropper
Stone Pony:
06/01 – Primus & Mastodon
06/02 – Dirty Heads
06/06 – Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
06/09 – Light My Fire/Illegally Blind
06/15 – Fitz and the Tantrums & X Ambassadors
06/17 – Dropkick Murphys & Flogging Molly
06/22 – Trevor Hall
06/23 – John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band
06/30 – Umphrey’s McGee
07/06 – Rebelution
07/07 – Southside Johnny & The Asbury Dukes
07/08 – Theory of a Deadman
07/20 – Dispatch
07/21 – Jake Clemons
07/26 – Chris Robinson Brotherhood
07/29 – Slightly Stoopid
08/03 – Boy George and Culture Club
08/04 – The Bouncing Souls & Against Me!
08/05 – Rise Against & AFI
08/06 – Halestorm & In This Moment
08/09 – Donavon Frakenreiter
08/10 – Franz Ferdinand
08/14 – Band of Horses
08/15 – Cake & Ben Folds
08/16 – Billy Currington
08/25 – Shadow of the City (Bleachers, Hayley Kiyoko)
08/26 – Dashboard Confessional & All Time Low
08/28 – Glenn Huges
08/30 – Ziggy Marley
Terminal 5:
06/01 – 21 Savage
Wellmont Theatre:
06/07 – Gin Blossoms
New Jersey:
06/08, BB&T Pavilion – The Championship Tour
06/10, MetLife Stadium – Hot 97 Summer Jam 2018
07/13, BB&T Pavilion – Vans Warped Tour
07/14, PNC Arts Center – Vans Warped Tour
07/27-29, BB&T Pavilion – XPoNential Music Festival
08/25, Stone Pony Summer Stage – Shadow of the City Festival
09/15, BB&T Pavilion – Outlaw Music Festival
09/16, PNC Arts Center – Outlaw Music Festival
09/29-30, Asbury Park’s North Beach – Sea.Hear.Now Festival
New York:
06/01, Randall’s Island – Governors Ball Music Festival
07/27-29, Randall’s Island – Panorama Music Festival
08/18-19, Jones Beach Theatre – Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival
08/21 – 09/02, Randall’s Island – Electric Zoo Festival
09/15-17, Citi Field – The Meadows Music & Arts Festival
Philadelphia:
06/02, Festival Pier – Roots Picnic
09/01-02, Benjamin Franklin Parkway – Made in America Festival
