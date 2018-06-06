NYC and NJ Prep For Bent Knee

by Ryan Romaine

Boston band Bent Knee will be gracing the stage of Asbury Park’s The Saint on June 6 and New York City’s Mercury Lounge on June 7 as part of their Paper Earth Tour. Led by vocalist Courtney Swain, Bent Knee is set to perform songs from their latest album Land Animal while teasing some new music that can be expected from the group in the future as well. Land Animal took the art-rock world by storm in 2017, managing to fuse pop and rock through violin work, percussion and bass in a way that leaves listeners captivated and entertained. For tickets to these highly-anticipated performances, visit bentkneemusic.com.

Asbury Lanes To Host Goat Girl

by Ryan Romaine

Up-and-coming four-piece Goat Girl may have formed in South London, but on June 12 they’ll be performing at the iconic Asbury Lanes in Asbury Park. The young post-punk band is set to bring attention to their debut LP, released on April 6, which tackles several dark, ugly realities of city life in a manner that is purposely meant to feel exaggerated and fantastical. The result is a masterful instance of storytelling that aims to transport their listeners to a world that the band itself has created. Don’t miss the opportunity to hear Goat Girl perform their unique LP in person.

Belle & Sebastian Solve Human Problems

by Ryan Romaine

Indie pop band Belle & Sebastian’s latest EP, How To Solve Our Human Problems, focuses on the group’s close relationship with their fans. In fact, the EP’s packaging features 80 photos of fans from around the world. Fortunately, Belle & Sebastian supporters in the tri-state area will have the opportunity to see the band perform at Forest Hills Stadium on June 8. How To Solve Our Human Problems is versatile and well-crafted, highlighted by the indie greats’ signature melancholic feel. Audience members should be prepared for Belle & Sebastian to deliver yet another worthwhile performance.

Kat Cunning To Mesmerize In NYC

by Debra Kate Schafer

She has graced stages on Broadway and just earned herself a recurring role on HBO. Kat Cunning, the talented and artsy singer/songwriter, is bringing her sound back to NYC. It’s a sultry, dynamic sound from a queer, ethereal musician. Cunning’s style is fresh and new, yet way beyond her years. Just coming off her sold out national tour, she is doing a local, intimate show to keep her presence and talent alive and flourishing — especially in the city she loves most. NYLON called her mesmerizing and I couldn’t agree more, which is why seeing her live is something one must do. You can catch her on June 12 at the Mercury Lounge so find your tickets at ticketfly.com.

Kaki King and Treya Lam at Joe’s Pub

by Debra Kate Schafer

Renowned guitarist and force to be reckoned with, Kaki King, has her very own label and has signed her first artist, Treya Lam. Lam is an equally as talented musician, with classical training in too many instruments to name. Her debut album, Good News, is a marvelous record on love and longing, filled to the brim with flawless songwriting. It encompasses everything people love about music: the voice, the instruments, the sounds, the lyrics, and the passion. Did we mention that there was an all-female band and production team behind it? To hear Good News live and learn more about it, get tickets to their album release show in NYC on June 7 by visiting publictheater.org.

Start Off Summer with Eternal Summers

by Debra Kate Schafer

Dream punk is a niched genre with a growing community. It is creativity meets minimalism meets raw passion. Eternal Summers will be celebrating their 10-year anniversary next year, but for now they have just released their fifth studio album, Everyday It Feels Like I’m Dying… The rockers have grown, changed, explored, and expanded. They’ve developed into a trio that puts out rock anthems, indie ballads, and intertwines catchy hooks and heavy instrumentals throughout it all. They’re performing at Brooklyn’s favorite venue, Rough Trade, on June 12. For tickets, go to axs.com.