Maps & Atlases Lead The Way

Maps & Atlases has forged a new creative path for themselves with the June 1 release of, Lightlessness Is Nothing New, their first record since becoming a trio. All in all, the indie rock group hadn’t released an album in nearly six years. Lightlessness Is Nothing New — which deals primarily with the loss of lead vocalist Dave Davison’s father — has a much more dance-y feel than their past work, seemingly to depict the light at the end of the tunnel that often accompanies a period of grief. Fans can witness Maps & Atlases’ revival in person at the Music Hall of Williamsburg on June 20, as the band tours to promote their new release. For tickets to the show, visit musichallofwilliamsburg.com.

Parker Millsap Hits The Bowery

Singer/songwriter Parker Millsap will be making his way to Bowery Ballroom on June 14 following the recent release of his album, Other Arrangements. The lyrically impressive record focuses on themes of love and tolerance, and is well supported by his powerful voice. The 25-year-old is quickly garnering praise around the music industry, including a ringing endorsement from none other than Sir Elton John. Millsap is known to put on a heck of a show, so be sure to check out his website, parkermillsap.com, for more information regarding his ongoing tour.

NYC Debut For Dillon Carmichael

With a deep, rich voice that sports an unmistakable Kentucky twang, singer Dillon Carmichael is country to his core. The small-town singer is set to make his debut on country’s biggest stage at the Grand Ole Opry at the end of the summer, but he’ll first trek to the Big Apple for a show at Rockwood Music Hall Stage 2 on June 18. He’ll be performing in support of his debut album, Hell on an Angel, recorded by acclaimed producer, Dave Cobb, to be released in full on August 17. Don’t miss the opportunity to see this country newcomer perform during his New York City debut.