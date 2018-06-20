Asbury Park has always had a long history when it comes to punk rock, and Lost in Society has always been a real part of that. With a killer 2017 behind them — and seeing them support tours for bands such as Face to Face, Unwritten Law, and 88 Fingers Louie — the band plans on taking that momentum into 2018 with them when it comes to musical passion. Having spent the last five years on the road, the band is in top form for this California Wiretap Records release. Lost in Society is an Asbury Park-based band that includes Zack Moyle on guitar and vocals, Nick Ruroede, bass and vocals and Hector Bonora on drums.

The new record is called Eager Heart, and the band considers this to be some of their most exceptional work. Zack Moyle says, “I think with this EP I dove into a more detailed and psychological channeled project than our previous releases. I questioned myself not only as a writer, but also as a person with this one.” The band has varied hobbies, such as Zach being a “Craft Beer” guy, Nick and Hector being carpenters that make exciting stuff for people, and Hector also being a skateboard guru. Moyle is a Planned Parenthood guy, and Nick belongs to the ACLU, but besides the band’s personal likes, they have quite a team behind them. The EP was recorded by Pete Steinkoph (from the Bouncing Souls), and the band’s PR team knows precisely what they are doing.

The EP is made up of five individual songs and runs under a half hour, but covers musical ground when it comes to a musical description of life. Eager Heart covers the bases of our times with subjects such as sociopaths taking advantage of people to old-time punks, poor choices and self-proclaimed fuck boys that do and say anything that takes advantage of women for their selfish pleasures. It’s a crucial situation as this is a band that has managed to stay vital with each release they’ve given us to date.

Lost In Society is not a band that lies down and dies. Where many other local musicians have given up or concentrated on local status, this band has gone national, just coming off a nationwide tour and planning on more soon. It’s with this enthusiasm that I now get into Eager Heart and bring you thoughts on the new record which was released on May 25 to the world at large.

The first song on the EP is the record’s namesake. “Eager Heart” kicks off like a sonic bullet. Zach, Nick, and Hector are entirely in synch as they roar into the forefront with “Eager Heart.” The band takes influential heroes in stride as they careen down their path. Green Day is a huge influence, and it can be heard in spades here. Moyle’s guitar work is as blistering as anything Billy Joe Armstrong has ever done, and Hector and Nick rip it up in turn. Zach’s vocals are crisp and defined, reminding me of Kurt Cobain as Nick and Hector rain down imperialistic thunder alongside the likes of Mike Dirnt and “Tre” Cool. The song itself is a combination of turmoil and power, and the lyrical bend is focused on control and ill intentions, based off a psychopath that starts off taking advantage of them only to end up being taken advantage of in the end. The production is clean and powerful as the band thunders through their 2:56 of cacophony-laden brilliance. Guitars switch between rhythmic rawness and single note lead fueled intelligence. Moyle’s vocals are both forceful and up front, and the song is potent as hell. I especially love Moyle’s harmonic lines that skim across the fretboard while the boys nail the tune to the tarmac.

“Creature” is up next. This is a song soaked in the old days of punk rock attitude, and it’s a winner. Based off an old punk idealism and the consequences of life, “Creature” pounds the age-old mistakes of everyday life and the regrets that move into the future with big bar chords and heavy backbeats. I love the single note line that Zack uses to join with another as the song starts. I love the “heys” in the chorus as well. Verses move from one to another, hitting bridges before entering the band’s addictive chorus world. Moyle is a guitarist that understands the beauty of underplaying and doesn’t partake in fretboard acrobatics to get his point across. His lead work is fluid and melodic, and the boys back him up all day long. Great song, great memories, and a sure-fire hit for a band that doesn’t concentrate on phony hijinks to get the job done.

“Stop Me Again” is next and it’s a winner right off the bat. Moyle is raw and raspy as he tears into his lyrical content. And while the lyrical content isn’t purely a happy story, he tells it well. I love the beginning as the band kicks in as a true threesome. Guitars are a mix of surfy and punk as Moyle does his thing. Decisions and actions come full front and center here as Moyle sings about poor decisions and errors of life. The ending of financial and health issues crashes into massive choruses as Nick and Hector ram it straight down your proverbial throat. The middle-eight is also an interesting area as the song slows before revving up for the last chorus and the bands final landing plan. Heavy and well-written, “Stop Me Again” is a true masterpiece of punk rock magic.

Up next is “Fuck Boy.” A song about those idiots we all know who use and take advantage for their own pleasure and amusement. Pretty much what goes on in Seaside Heights and parts of Asbury Park nowadays. Those masterminds at taking virtue and using women for their own needs and desires. Moyle roars in this song, and his lyrical anger is imminent. Nick and Hector nail it as Moyle lays down some tasty guitar work via Nothington’s Jay Northington. The band has really stepped up on this EP, and even though I have loved everything in the past, this EP has its own thunderous rhythm and tone, and I love it. I love the way guitars interchange and start of thin before blowing into the speakers and blowing me off the chair. Backing vocals (courtesy of Zach and Nick) back up the strong chorus in this pounder. Moyle leads the tribe with style and flair. The chord changes are also fresh and add tons of vibe to the song. The band is totally having fun, and it comes through in the recording. Zach’s middle-eight lead is both blistering quick and simplistic, leading the group back to another rousing chorus and the end.

The last song (via digital release only) is called “Kid.” Lost In Society is a band that plays from the heart and “Kid” is no exception. Semi-clean guitars mix with sonic barrages of distortion-laden riffs that mix into rhythms supported by Nick and Hector. Once again, a song with another killer chorus. Verses and bridges work well, swinging into well-written choruses and terrific overall composition. The middle-eight reminds me of old AC/DC as Moyle slashes and chirps guitar over solid bass and drums. Backing vocals are well heard and mix well with rhythms and lyrical content. Another terrific job by one of New Jersey’s premier punk bands.

Lost In Society and their new EP Eager Heart are a winning combination of real deal punk rock and modern technological breakthroughs. Steinkopf’s work is top-notch, and the band seems as if they were meant to work with him. For more information on Lost in Society and Eager Heart, head over to lostinsociety.com.