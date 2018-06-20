White Denim Rock Asbury Park

by Ryan Romaine

Genre-melding Texas rock band, White Denim, recently signed with City Slang Records and is expected to release their upcoming LP, Performance, on Aug. 24. The four-piece will be touring throughout the summer and making a stop at Asbury Park’s House of Independents on June 23 in support of their newest venture. Consistently finding ways to intertwine southern rock, blues, and even psychedelia, the versatile rockers offer a little bit of everything for their fans and music lovers in general. Don’t miss the chance to get a taste of their newest work in person. For tickets to White Denim’s performance, visit houseofindependents.com.

Crossroads Hosts Benefit For Baby Pete

by Ryan Romaine

Basking Ridge resident Maggie Collins, 31, tragically lost her life on April 17, 2018 in a devastating car accident that left her son Peter, five, without his parents due to the prior loss of his father just a couple years earlier. Garwood venue Crossroads will be holding a reunion show in memory of Collins and in financial support of “Baby Pete” that will feature bands ranging from Bedlight for Blue Eyes, to Day at the Fair, to Crash Romeo. The concert (21+ only) will be first-come, first-served, and a minimum donation of $10 can be given at the door to benefit Baby Pete. This show acts as the perfect means to listen to great music while directly supporting an important cause. For those that are unable to attend the concert, additional donations can be made at gofundme.com/for-a-boy-who-lost-his-parents. Help Peter’s family give him the life his parents so dearly wanted for him.

Hail Sagan Heads Home

by Ryan Romaine

Powerhouse female vocalist and New Jersey native Sagan Amery, of hard rock band Hail Sagan, will be returning to her home state for a performance at Dingbatz Club on June 22. Led by Amery and former Powerman 5000 guitarist Nick Quijano, Hail Sagan features a group of anonymous instrumentalists that change from show to show. Their show is highlighted by a sense of mystery surrounding the masked musicians, dark visuals that complement their powerful sound and interactive surprises for their audience members. For more information on the Beauty and the Beast Tour’s stop in Clifton, NJ, visit dingbatznj.com/events.

The Fifth Annual Rockland-Bergen Music Festival

by Melanie Wedemeier

The fifth annual Rockland-Bergen Music Festival, or better described as “a family barbeque with famous people,” will be held in Tappan, NY on Saturday June 23. Sixteen artists, including best known acts Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes, as well as “home-grown talent” from the Rockland-Bergen area, will be taking the stage. In lieu of vendors selling T-shirts and other concert gear, the venue will feature more than a dozen nonprofits for a chance to raise funds and interact with the public. As the mission of the festival is to “bring great music to the beautiful areas of Rockland and Bergen Counties area while raising awareness and consciousness of many organizations that are doing great work,” Rockland-Bergen Music Festival is the place to be (and insider tip: If you turned 50 in 1968, you get free admission to the June 23 outdoor performances). For tickets, visit ticketfly.com.

Irving Plaza To Go Code Orange

by Ryan Romaine

Acclaimed metal band Code Orange will be making an appearance at Irving Plaza on June 23, alongside Twitching Tongues and Vein. Code Orange took the metal scene by storm with their 2017 LP, Forever, earning them their first Grammy nomination and a spot atop Rolling Stone’s “20 Best Metal Albums of 2017.” They have since released “Only One Way,” which puts a slightly more melodic twist on their traditionally hardcore sound. While they have yet to announce an album to follow this single, they have pledged to release music on a more consistent basis (much to the delight of Code Orange loyalists). For now, get your tickets to their upcoming New York showing at mercuryeastpresents.com/irvingplaza.

Emo Nite LA Takes On Brooklyn Steel

by Ryan Romaine

Lovers of emo rock and pop punk have the opportunity to experience an absolute treat as Emo Nite LA makes their way to Brooklyn Steel on June 22. The event, initiated by three friends at a small dive bar, has since turned into a full-fledge party backed by some of the biggest names in all of music. Their highly anticipated New York City show will feature performances by Travis McCoy of Gym Class Heroes, Craig Owens, Hellogoodbye and more. Don’t miss the opportunity to sing along to your favorite emo rock songs from the 1990s, 2000s and today. Tickets are available at emonite.la/bksteel.