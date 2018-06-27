BLACK NIGHT REVIVAL—New York City

I thought I’ve written about these guys in the past — and maybe I’ve written about them when they were named something else — but I noticed that my bud, Tommy London, the guy who no one knows, is putting them on the same bill as Killcode this Thursday night (6/28) at the Bowery Ballroom in NYC, and I had to revisit the band formerly known as Black Satellite. The band is now known as Black Night Revival, and they’re really good. I checked out their latest release, a single called “Spellbound”, and I couldn’t stop thinking about how much they remind me of Candlebox, which is a really good thing because I love Candlebox. Singer Petar Krsikapa sounds so much like Kevin Martin from Candlebox. I thought that maybe it was just this song where he sounded like Kevin Martin, so listened to the band’s 2017 release Don’t Forget My Name, and let me say the songs “Black Night” and “Awake” rule! But then “Red Lights” really had that Candlebox sound, which like I said is a positive thing on all counts! It means he has a great voice and the band is spot on! Plus, they have a Cardenas in the band. I was blessed with two in my band.

According to their bio, Black Night Revival is an American hard rock band out of NYC that artfully merges ambient guitar riffs, driving drum and bass grooves, and soul-stirring vocals with an angelic choir of jet engines to electrify your consciousness. This hard rocking quartet consists of singer Petar Krsikapa, guitarist Juan Cardenas, my bro Rik Cava on bass, and drummer Frank Juan, which is weird because I have an uncle with the name of Frank Won. Each member in Black Night Revival bring over a decade of experience and a variety of influences like Deep Purple, Rival Sons, Stone Temple Pilots, Kings of Leon, and Audioslave. In addition to their regular rock revival throw-downs at Arlene’s Grocery and Pianos, the band has played premier NYC-area venues like Highline Ballroom, The Bowery Ballrooom, Mulcahy’s in Long Island, and Irving Plaza.

Black Night Revival is certainly a NYC band you’ll want to keep your eye on. Their music packs quite a punch. Just because I feel that Petar Krsikapa sounds like Kevin Martin, it doesn’t mean these songs aren’t killer because they are. Singers can’t help how they sound. That’s just the way God intended them to sound. At any rate, these guys are great, and I hope to either share the stage with them or seem them live soon! For more on Black Night Revival, visit BlackNightRevival.com. And If I did write about them already, they were worth a second write up!

NORTH JERSEY NOTES UPDATES:

My boy Tim McMurtrie has been busy producing his latest protégé, and her name is Lana Blac. Lana just released here debut music video for her song “Suck You In,” which was pretty stimulating if you’re a teenage boy. There were boobies! The video is bloody, gory and vampiristic. “Suck You In” reminded me of if Marilyn Manson and In This Moment had a baby. Better yet, locally, Lana Blac would be best matched with my bros from Panzie*. Lana’s debut CD, Suck You In, is set to drop in October by way of McMurtrie’s new label, Cataclysm Records. For more on Lana Blac, visit Facebook.com/LanaBlacOfficial or check out the video for “Suck You In” on YouTube.

My bro, Danny Lavarco, drummer from the band Enochian, recently emailed me to let me know that his new project just released their new music video for their song, “Convulsions.” This song scares me! It is powerful, however. “Convulsions” was produced by Eric DiCarlo from SquareUp Studios. Enochian has been on tour with Altered Perceptions, Nomadic, and The Machinist. Check out “Convulsions” now at youtu.be/BcZNwW_ozI0. For more info on Enochian, visit Facebook.com/EnochianNJ.

And finally, Tommy London is bringing my brothers from Killcode back to the Bowery Ballroom in NYC this Thursday night (6/28) with special guests Bound By Substance, Black Night Revival and All Night Sounds with an after party to take place over at Arlene’s Grocery. This should be an amazing night with Killcode back in their old stomping grounds. For more info on this show, visit Killcode.net.

That’s all for now! If your band is from North Jersey, and you want some exposure, send your press kits to Arts Weekly, c/o Tim Louie P.O. Box 1140, Little Falls, NJ 07424, or you can email me at tim@theaquarian.com, where you can also let me know where you’re performing next!

Just remember…We’re all in the same boat, so every little bit of exposure counts!

Tim Louie is the Author of S**t Happens.

NJN Concert Calendar:

6/28—Tommy London Presents: Killcode/Bound By Substance/Black Night Revival/All Night Sounds—The Bowery Ballroom, NYC

6/28—By The Thousands/In Search of Solace—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

6/28—The Growling Hounds/White Washed Walls/Darn It All—The Brighton Bar, Long Branch, NJ

6/29—Tragedy: All Metal Tribute to the Bee Gees—Stanhope House, Stanhope, NJ

6/29—Arc’d Angel/Arch Demon/Elefant Killer/Incognito Theory/Bad Intent/Shiwan Khan/Paragnosis—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

6/29—Bathtub Gin/DogStar—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

6/30—Ropetree (CD Release Party)/Vextion/Lower The Veil/December Morning—The Saint, Asbury Park, NJ

6/30—Kat Phunk/Flourish—The Brighton Bar, Long Branch, NJ

6/30—Dark Mother Divine/Whiskey Time Machine/Atomic Minds/Broken Angels—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

6/30—The Infection/Ryder/Don Jamieson—Blackthorn 51, Elmhurst, NY

7/1—Lane Six Presents: Ross The Boss/Held Hostage—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

7/5—Um and the Superfriends/Ready Now/Flourish/Late Nights—The Brighton Bar, Long Branch, NJ

7/6—The King/The Maker/The Flower—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

7/7—Revel 9—89 North, Patchogue, NY

7/7—Jersey Campfire Productions Presents Orbynot/Paulus Hook/Uncrated/My Cruel Summer—Sticks and Stones, Hawthorne, NJ

7/7—A Pale Horse Named Death/Dead City Crown/War For The Crown/Soul Unhinged/Haxon—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

7/7—Stone Flower—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

7/9—Exmortus/The Absence/Hatchet/Black Fast/Deadtide/Vision Serpent—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

7/11—The Zoo Peculiar/Subverse—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

7/11—Dead End/Soapbox Army/The Specs—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

7/13—Lane Six Presents: Richie Ranno All Starz “Performing the music of Starz”—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

7/13—Argyle Goolsby and the Roving Midnight/A Gathering of None/Darrow Chemical Company/The Cryptkeeper Five/Devil In The Belfry/Paul Mauled/Jess-O-Lantern—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

7/16—I Set My Friends On Fire/Annisokay/The Funeral Portrait/Your Persona/Alive In Fiction/Across The White Water Tower—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

7/20—Sponge/Johnny Zostant Music/Incognito Theory/Mikell’s Plot/The Jumping Juvies/Mike Daly and The Planets—The Stanhope House, Stanhope, NJ

7/21—Angel Vivaldi/Hyvmine/Divinix/Etherius/DJINN—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

7/22—Cryptodira/Sawce/Deeply Woven/Gyre—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

7/27—The Dirty Stayouts—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

7/27—Halfway to Halloween Full Moon Party! – Fang Fang/The Walk Arounds/Canamara/Call of Sirens/Broken Angels—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ