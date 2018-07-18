They are a power trio who have so many tricks up their sleeves that I don’t know where to start when describing them. They mold genres to fit their style, not the other way around. They intertwine tones and tunes from different eras of music to create the original sound they want, not a sound they want to emulate. Their music is reflective and personal, but doesn’t bore. It is upbeat and soulful, honesty shining within the melodic hooks of their songs. Their new album, Hexadecimal, is being received in the best of ways. It is being heard by many, enlarging their fan base. The music is memorable and spreading across the airwaves and Internet. Filmspeed’s background has prepared them for this time in their lives and music careers, and we got to speak to them about it.

Where are you all from?

Nick and I are from Detroit, Oliver is an OC, Calif. native

How long have you been a band and how did you get started?

Well, it all started over a decade ago in metro Detroit. Nick, our bassist, and I have known each other since early high school. In fact, we even worked at the same neighborhood supermarket. After a few years of friendship, we linked up musically, and have been rockin’ ever since. Early 2000s we took the band at the time and moved out to the West Coast to “make it.” Did a whole bunch a DIY pop punk stuff, made some incredible friends and had a blast doing it. After a few self-booked and self-funded tours, we found ourselves broke and uninspired. Name change, band member changes, and a totally different commitment to the music became the answer. Now just under two years with our drummer Oliver, we’ve never been more ready to take this stuff around the world.

How would you describe your music to someone who has never heard you before?

It’s power trio rock. Big, anthemic and soulful is our main specialties.

What was your latest release of music and can you talk about that a bit?

Our latest LP, Hexadecimal, came out last October. It’s a collection of 11 tracks that we put together over the course of about two years.

What is your writing and recording process like?

For the most part, the song kind of writes its own lyrics. Allow me to explain. Ninety-nine percent of the time, the music will be the first thing that shows up. Typically, it will be choruses, but verses naturally appear as well, it just depends on the song. There will also be words associated with whatever melody is driving the song, but typically it is a bunch of random words or syllables that sound good with the rhythm. The mood or vibe of the instrumentals will already give some clues on the theme of the lyrics. So the only thing left to do is find the right story, and I’ve got more than plenty, to match the music.

What are current projects you are working on?

Currently, we’re recording episodes for our new podcast “Consistently Off”, as well as making some videos for a new single in the works.

Is there any significance behind your band name?

Of course! “Filmspeed” is meant as if you’re living your life like a movie. That’s how memories always playback in my mind. So the crazier things get, the more you’re operating at “Film-Speed.”

What is your favorite memory as a band?

We’re a group of best friends as well as bandmates. Some our best nights are just b.s.-ing over drinks. Since Oliver is just shy of two years with us, we’ve still got a bit of history to make.

What are your goals for the future as a band?

Coachella, Glastonbury, Woodstock. Our live show would translate so well to the festival circuit, that’s our next moves for sure.

What are your plans for the rest of 2018?

We’re hitting the road mid-August with our OC buddies, Glass Radio. Looking at releasing a new single with video in the fall and setting sights on the Pacific Northwest for more tour action.

Where can readers find your music?

Find me a place that it’s missing, and I’ll work on getting us there! [Laughs] iTunes, Spotify, YouTube, you name it. We’re also super responsive via social media. just search “Filmspeedmusic” and we’ll pop up anywhere.