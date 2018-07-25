Kat@Tunes2ya Presents is pleased to bring you a brand-new event called “SPILLING THE TEA,” a Nashville Style Evening of Singer-Songwriters in the Round, hosted by Jonathan Tea at Clancy’s in Neptune, NJ.

Kat Falcey from Kat@Tunes2Ya has been part of the New Jersey music scene for several years now. Sticking mostly to the Trenton area, she managed to bring many diverse audiences and performers together at her various events located in the Trenton area and beyond. She has now come up with a great, new idea that brings known performers together with music aficionados a town over from the illustrious Asbury Park. Clancy’s in Neptune has been providing musical entertainment for several years, but this will be the first offering of this type.

A Nashville Style Evening In The Round uniting four singer-songwriters from the local and regional area in a listening friendly, intimate setting, located at Clancy’s Tavern, inside the Dublin Room.

The host each month will be Jonathan Tea, a California-born, Texas-raised, and now NYC/NJ Shore-based artist. Jonathan’s sound blends strong, earthy vocals with well-crafted songs to create music that is familiar by inviting the crowd into his story and rewarding careful listeners with smart lyrics and a mature sense of phrasing and groove.

Kat tells me, “Nashville grew from a foundation built on music. In an intimate setting, where you can experience the unique, ‘in-the-round,’ a format created at the Bluebird Café where three or four songwriters sit in a circle, performing their songs and talking about the inspirations behind their music and each song. The audience is given a unique opportunity to hear original material from different points of view in a casual, comfortable environment. As a listening room, silence is always requested during a performance.”

Here’s a little bit of information about the upcoming artists that will be performing at Clancy’s and The Dublin room this Thursday on July 26.

Arlan Feiles — arlanfeilesmusic.com

Arlan Feiles is an award-winning singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and music producer discovered by the late, great Rock and Roll Hall of Fame record producer, Tom Dowd. Arlan has had his music in many TV programs and movies, including the Academy award-winning film, The Dallas Buyers Club. “If songwriters were bad weather, Hurricane Arlan would be a Category 5…He’ll blow you away,” Miami Herald Greg Baker tells us.

George Wirth — georgewirthmusic.com

From New Jersey to Texas via Utah, albums as good as this are what we live for. A singer-songwriter who lives in Brick, NJ, Wirth has been called one of New Jersey’s finest singer-songwriters. He was the recipient of the 2011 Jersey Acoustic Music Award for Album of the Year for The Last Good Kiss. George has been a resident of the Jersey Shore since his early teens and is an active member of the Asbury Park music community.

Regina Goldy — reginagoldy.com

New Jersey native Regina Goldy will sing you a song in her unique blend of folk, blues, and coffeehouse-style music. Regina grew up singing in local churches and festivals. However, it is only in the last few years she has been sharing her own songs on stage. Recently seen with singer-songwriter Tim Coyle, they call themselves Between Hope and The Highway. Finally finding her life’s purpose and feeling brave enough to share her musical journey.

Upcoming Dates and Artists

Thursday, July 26

Genevieve from 5-8 p.m. inside the bar at Clancy’s Tavern featuring Jim Popik. 8-10:30 p.m. – Dublin Room “In the Round” Jonathan Tea with Arlan Feiles, George Wirth, Regina Goldy.

Thursday, August 30

Williamsboy from 5-8 p.m. inside Clancy’s Tavern

8-10:30 p.m. – Dublin Room “In the Round” Jonathan Tea, with Genevieve, Dave Vargo, and Kim Boyko.

Thursday, September 20

8-10:30 p.m. – Dublin Room “In the Round” Jonathan Tea, Williamsboy, Renee Maskin, Jamie Coppa.

Thursday, October 25

James Popik from 5-8 p.m. inside Clancy’s Tavern

8-10:30 p.m. – Dublin Room “In the Round” Jonathan Tea, James Popik, Mike Montrey, Pamela Flores.

Thursday, November 29

8-10:30 p.m. – Dublin Room “In the Round” Jonathan Tea, Michael Patrick, TBA.

Thursday, December 13

8-10:30 p.m. – Dublin Room “In the Round” Jonathan Tea, Chris Brown, Michael Askin, TBA.

For more on what Kat Falcey from Tunes2Ya has going on, head over to her website kat@tunes2ya.com and take a gander.