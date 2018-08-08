HIDEAWAY—East Brunswick, NJ

The band Hideaway from East Brunswick, NJ came across my desk last week and to be honest, initially what caught my eye was the blonde in the band photo, but what caught my ear was the voice on this blonde. Hideaway was not just a bunch of pretty faces. They were here to play, and after checking out the music video for their song, “Nothing on Me,” it was obvious that these guys knew how to a craft a well-written pop song. When I asked my wife who she thought Hideaway sounded like, almost on cue, she responded, “It reminds me of a song from one of those teen shows on MTV!” Which were my sentiments exactly. All that means is that Hideaway had a pop sound that was memorable and that’s a really good thing!

Hideaway released their debut single “Nothin on Me” back in October, a song that really showcases the powerful voice of singer Bree Rose Iafelice supported by some irresistible guitar hooks and a body-moving groove. The music video for “Nothin on Me” was directed by award-winning director Rock Davis of Itchy House Films, whose client list includes industry heavyweights like Atlantic Records, Universal Music Group, Def Jam Recordings, and Bad Boy Entertainment. There is so much more to the band than their impressive sound as fans will be able to connect to a greater substance through underlying themes of positivity found in the group’s songs, a crucial element that Bree seems to maintain through her lyrics. Part of that substance without a doubt stems from Bree’s relationship with twin brother and guitarist Nick Iafelice. The twins also share a long-time bond with drummer Mike Moraes and bassist Eric Drylewicz, who are all Garden State-grown. Bree says, “We’ve all been great friends for years, we share a love for groovy funk-pop music and performing.”

Members of Hideaway have previously enjoyed airplay not only on Top 40 radio but also on MTV, VH1 and has shared the stage with We The Kings, Hot Chelle Rae, Big Time Rush, Jacob Whitesides, Jake Miller, and The Ready Set. They have also appeared on WRAT Radio (95.9), Ramapo College Radio (WRPF), Montclair University Radio (WMSC), and Z-100’s Hometown Hero Competition. What does all of this mean? That these kids are no strangers to success or the music scene. That makes for a great recipe in a local project. I’d love to see what these kids can do beyond their debut single. Catch Hideaway live at Drom in New York City, this Thursday night (8/9), or check them out at HideawayBand.com.

NORTH JERSEY NOTES UPDATES:

My brothers from Voodoo Terror Tribe recently released their new music video for their song “Lady In The Wall” off of their latest CD, The Sun Shining Cold. The video’s more like a horror film based on an Edgar Allen Poe novel. These guys have become the new kings of horror in New Jersey. Next Friday, Voodoo Terror Tribe heads out on the road with Mushroomhead for a couple of weeks with a stop at The Chance in Poughkeepsie, NY on August 22. That’s a great matchup! For more info on Voodoo Terror Tribe, visit VoodooTerrorTribe.com.

My bros from Sekond Skyn finally got their chance to close the show for Halestorm and In This Moment last week at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park. The show was a make-up from a show that was cancelled back in May due to inclement weather. The Sekond Skyn boys were supposed to perform the after-show party for the cancelled performance as well. Last weekend’s show was sold out, so the boys had a nice crowd to play in front of inside the Pony. For more news on Sekond Skyn, visit

Facebook.com/SekondSkynMusic.

And finally, just a reminder, if you’re in the Providence, Rhode Island area this weekend, my band Rahway will be performing a special set for our friend and photographer Eric Tier to help pay for his medical bills. Also performing are local guys Eve To Adam, who are currently on tour, as well as various other Rhode Island local bands. For more info on this show if you’re in Providence this weekend, visit RahwayBand.com.

That’s all for now! If your band is from North Jersey, and you want some exposure, send your press kits to Arts Weekly, c/o Tim Louie P.O. Box 1140, Little Falls, NJ 07424, or you can email me at tim@theaquarian.com, where you can also let me know where you’re performing next!

Just remember…We’re all in the same boat, so every little bit of exposure counts!

Tim Louie is the Author of S**t Happens.

NJN Concert Calendar:

8/9—Hideaway/Troy and Holon—Drom, NYC

8/10—Dead City Crown/Exinfernum/Dark Reverence—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

8/11—Rahway/Eve to Adam—Fete Music Hall, Providence, RI

8/11—Legion/Metal Life Crisis/Sunless Sky—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

8/12—See Plus/Dead End/Shutter/Triangle of Safety/Kathodial—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

8/15—Eyes Set To Kill/Dayshell/Awake At Last/Vexes—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

8/17—Sean Tobin—The Stanhope House, Stanhope, NJ

8/17—Mazzaroth—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

8/18—Sean Tobin—Red Fox Beach Bar and Grill, Seaside Park, NJ

8/18—Zach Matari/Soapbox Sound/The Happy Fits—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

8/18—Fuel/Ropetree/The Revel/New Theory/Views Into Vastness—Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

8/19—Monument of a Memory/Among The Thorns (EP Release Show)/TheWarWithin/It Gets Worse/Call of Sirens/For Those Who Can See/Acrolein—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

8/22—Sean Tobin—Dublin Pub, Morristown, NJ

8/23—Arsenic—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

8/23—Mutant Daisies/C.R. & The Degenerates/The Big Swim/Smock—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

8/24—Out of Bounds/Corey Glover—Brighton Bar, Long Branch, NJ

8/24—Black Water Rising/Black Dawn/Alyxx—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

8/26—September Mourning/Kaleido/Charcoal Tongue/Libricide/Horriblyright—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

8/31—Morningside Lane/Our Fears (CD Release)—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

8/31—Sideslam/Spice Weasel/The Neverends/The Sugar Skull Gypsys—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ