Followers of the irreverent, wisecracking superhero Deadpool should definitely check out the Deadpool and Friends: Believe In Your Selfie Museum that is open to the public through Saturday at Industria (356 W. 12th Street, NYC). Celebrating the digital video release of the Deadpool 2: Super Duper Cut, which also arrives on Blu-ray on August 21, this pop-up pop culture warehouse offers nine different set-ups for you to play in. You can kiss your boo amid a curtain of hearts in Wade + Vanessa’s Love Room, strike a hammy pose among the oversized Domino’s Dominos, and bury yourself within the foam bricks of Colossus’ Deep Dive Disco. (It ain’t so easy to get out once you’ve waded in. See what I did there?) Free hats, candy, and, of course, selfie sticks are provided.

This is a clever promotional campaign from Fox. The Deadpool movies have broken the superhero movie mold not only for their R-rated violence, but for their gleefully off-the-wall send-up of the stereotypical machismo inherent in the genre. How many other superhero exhibits feature a display of unicorns against a rainbow wall? Exactly.

The Deadpool and Friends: Believe In Your Selfie Museum is free, but you need to RSVP online here. Hours are 12 – 8 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and 12 – 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (Don’t be fooled because there are so few people in these photos. The Aquarian attended an exclusive press preview on Tuesday night. We know it’s gonna be jammed the rest of the week.)