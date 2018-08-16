The young Jersey Shore dream-pop, shoe-gaze band Sonic Blume’s sophomore EP, “Beach Karma”, on Asbury Park-based MOTO Recordsfeatures five songs and four interludesthat recall the grand old Brit sounds of alt-rock pioneers The Smiths, The Cure, Depeche Mode and Joy Division.



If you haven’t heard Jersey Shore-based Sonic Blume yet, you’re going to love the young dream-pop outfit if you’re a fan of 1980s alternative-rock pioneers The Smiths, Joy Division, Depeche Mode and The Cure. At times, they emulate that great and greatly unsung style of music complete with a faux British accent.

Their latest on Asbury Park’s MOTO Records, Beach Karma, a nine-track follow-up to last year’s five-song self-titled debut EP, features another five songs, as well as four interludes, all entitled “Door” and numbered 1 to 4. The interludes mainly focus on the effects of 17-year-old synth player Max Connery, who also handles lead vocal and some guitar duties, but I’ll get back to that in a bit.

Beach Karmaopens with an alternative dance beat ala Depeche Mode but devolves into a wonderful dichotomy that features a lush, sweltering atmospheric wash of keyboards juxtaposed with choppy rhythms into a dissonant guitar squall. A staccato beat and guitar jangle throughout is reminiscent of The Cure.

After the quirky, hypnotic pulse of “Door #1”, Andrew Phelan’s jumping baseline and Chase Landgrebe’s cascading guitar bounce on “Sunflower Bean” also recall The Cure, particular “Just Like Heaven”. Both players, as well as drummer Danny Murphy, also are only 17. All four, who met at Count Basie Theatre’s Rockit Academy, defy their age musically and composing-wise and are aided greatly by the rich production chops of Erik Kase Romero (The Front Bottoms, Deal Casino) via Lakehouse Recording Studios. The studio is related to MOTO, a division of the artist program at Lakehouse Music Academy.

“Door #2”, a simple piano-driven water-like interlude that quotes FDR’s “Nothing to Fear” speech, segues into “Palms”. If the melancholy of The Smiths and Joy Division was the ice crushed in a shoe-gaze/dream-pop blender, you would have the music smoothie that is “Palms”.

An acoustic guitar and night sounds, such as crickets, are added to the synths of “Door #3”. That leads to a cacophony of effects from Connery and Landgrebe mashed up against the punk-style drums of Danny Murphy on “All Things You Say”.

The final interlude is the only one with vocals, which hauntingly match an eerie synth, like Moaning Myrtle in the bathroom of Hogwarts.

Like they did with “Going Home” on their debut EP, Sonic Blume close Beach Karmawith an epic dreamy jam, “In the Sun”. Recently crafted into a video that will be released soon, the standout track features the same hypnotic, pulsing tone as “Door #2”, but with a different melody and rhythm. The jam is kind of like a fifth interlude that will please the shoe-gaze and dream-pop fan, while turning older fans of such bands as Modern English onto those styles.

Sonic Blume will open for popular Asbury two-piece Brick + Mortar on August 22 at Hemingway’s in Seaside Heights. They’ll also play August 26, The Downtown, Red Bank, with Skyeline; September 2, Chubby Pickle, Atlantic Highlands, with Cranston Dean; September 3, with The Shoobies and Mandala, and October 19, with Covey and I/O, both at The Saint; September 20, Rutgers University, New Brunswick; September 22, Asbury Lanes, for Tor Miller’s album release, and November 16 at Asbury Park Yacht Club for the Second Annual Makin Waves Hunger Benefit for Food for Thoughtwith The Cold Seas and Wetbrain.

