Kids playing music! I love it! And the kicker is that they are from North Jersey! I saw that these kids were playing the Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck, NJ this Sunday (8/26), so I decided to give them a listen. The name of the band is See Plus. They must have been just above average students in high school or something. Anyway, I’m noticing that this garage rock sound is becoming a thing again in Jersey. A lot of newer bands coming out of the Dirty Jersey are having a similar sound and I can’t blame it on the production, but these kids seem to have it, and it didn’t suck at all. I got to listen to songs like “Staples at 7:20”, “Keep It” and “Bogo”, which all proved that these kids were pretty mature as songwriters. The more I listened to these songs, the more I got it.

See Plus is made up of guitarist and singer Miles Dellaha, bassist and singer Jake Linsalata, lead guitarist Nick Tabakci and drummer Alex Fiume. These young lads grew up just outside of New York City in the little town of Rutherford, where they met in middle school and became firm friends through their shared love of Brisk Ice Tea, Marvel movies, and of course, music, with each of them having their own unique influence. The quartet bonded over a shared enthusiasm for rockers like the Foo Fighters, Green Day, Jack White and post-punk sounds which made their way into See Plus’ music. See Plus writes indie rock stories from a personal perspective and experiences here in the Dirty Jersey, but universally relatable.

It’s been a remarkable 2018 for the band. They went from garage gigs to biker bars to performing local benefit shows. See Plus seems to have been playing sell out shows wherever they play, making memorable impressions whenever they play. The band is currently performing to support their current self-titled EP featuring the songs “Staples at 7:20”, “Keep It” and “Bogo”. You can catch See Plus this Sunday at Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck with Station, Dead End and Lobster Chicken. You can also catch them at Dingbatz in Clifton, NJ on September 15. For info on See Plus, visit SeePlus.band/

I know that I just mentioned these guys last week, but One With Machine already has another new single out called “5 Knuckles” and if you ask me it’s better than the song that I mentioned last week. One With Machine is the band that features my old band mate Adrian Freyre on lead vocals and guitar. Hey, if they keep pushing music out, I will mention this band every week! Check out “5 Knuckles” and “Dreaming in Black” at Reverbnation.com/thebeginning3.

My brothers from Out of Bounds have a big show this Friday night (8/24) at the Brighton Bar in Long Branch, NJ. They will be opening for Living Colour singer Corey Glover and his solo band. Guitarist Dave Rosenfeld says that he’s a huge fan of Living Colour and he and the Out of Bounds guys are really excited about this show. Don’t forget to check out Out of Bounds’ music video for their song “You Still Hold My Heart”, featuring the smoking hot Ivana Anna on YouTube. For more on Out of Bounds, visit OutofBoundsRocks.com.

And finally, Rock Against Dystrophy returns to the Brighton Bar on August 26 with the R.A.D. All-Stars featuring Bobby Blitz and Ron Lipnicki from Overkill, Mark Tornillo from Accept, J.D. Deservio from Black Label Society, Mike Lepond from Symphony X, David DiPietro from T.T. Quick, Chris Caffery from Savatage and T.S.O. and many more! Also performing will be Paralysis, Negative Sky, Broken Past and The Pain Method. Get down to the Brighton Bar this Sunday afternoon to rock for a great cause! For more info, visit RockAgainstDystrophy.org.

That’s all for now! If your band is from North Jersey, and you want some exposure, send your press kits to Arts Weekly, c/o Tim Louie P.O. Box 1140, Little Falls, NJ 07424, or you can email me at tim@theaquarian.com, where you can also let me know where you’re performing next!

Just remember…We’re all in the same boat, so every little bit of exposure counts!

