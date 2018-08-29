MORNINGSIDE LANE—Fort Lee, NJ

For the second week in a row, I’m getting to feature another North Jersey band! What is happening here? Is the North Jersey music scene really making a comeback? I hope so. It keeps me writing. Anyway, this week’s band has been together since 2009. How have I not written about them already? The name of the band is Morningside Lane, and maybe I have written about them and just forgot. So many bands, so little time…and brain space! Morningside Lane is performing at Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck this Friday night (8/31), so if I did write about these guys before, they can consider this a bonus!

As I was saying, Morningside Lane formed in 2009 as an alternative rock band from the Fort Lee area, and they’ve achieved some domestic and international success over the years, consistently touring domestically and internationally. The band has released four EPs to date with their most recent being Recovery Signs, which they released under Super Sick Records, a U.K. label, back in 2015. They recorded and produced the EP in Western England. That’s pretty bad ass! Morningside Lane had the opportunity to work with Grammy Award-winning engineer, Ted Young, who’s known for his work with Poets and Back to the Radio, and The Bouncing Souls guitarist Pete Steinkopf, who produced the band’s EPs A Fifth of Elvis and Mellow Drama, on their latest project. In their time together, Morningside Lane has also had the opportunity to directly and indirectly support some of their favorite bands like Blink 182, My Chemical Romance, System of a Down, The Deftones, Sublime with Rome, Rush, The Story So Far, Turnover, Basement, The Flatliners, Big D and The Kids Table, and Social Distortion just to drop a few names. Morningside Lane is made up of singer and guitarist Marc Del Giudice, lead guitarist Jon Khan, bassist James Pawson, and drummer Alexander Del Giudice.

After learning that they will be performing sort of a reunion show at Debonair Music Hall this weekend, I went and gave them a listen and heard songs like their music video for “Mellow Drama”, which kind of reminded me of Springsteen to an extent, but then I listened to songs like “Other Sons”, which had such a raw punk feel to it, and then I listened to a song called “Lower Voices”, which I felt was a really good garage grunge rock song. Either way, there was some diversity with this band Morningside Lane and this Friday night’s show should be pretty interesting. If you can’t make that show, catch them at the Asbury Park Brewery in Asbury Park, NJ the next night. For more info on Morningside Lane, visit Facebook.com/MorningsideLaneNJ.

NORTH JERSEY NOTES UPDATES:

My brothers from Voodoo Terror Tribe have hit the road and are currently traveling with Mushroomhead, The Browning, Psychostick, Kissing Candice, and UnSaid Fate as part of their Summer Screams tour. The guys should currently be in Texas. Unfortuately, Voodoo Terror Tribe won’t be back in Jersey until November with a show at Dingbatz. This tour has been a long time coming for the VTT boys and it’s definitely well-deserved for the boys. For more info on Voodoo Terror Tribe, visit

VoodooTerrorTribe.com.

Buckcherry is returning to the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ on October 12, and along with their return comes the return of the boys from Ronin, who seem to only perform Starland shows now, but that’s cool because that’s a really big venue. Ronin, for those of you who forgot, features members from Scarlet Carson and Statik Silence. Also joining this Buckcherry bill are my little bros, Brand of Julez, who are currently on tour with Orgy. For tickets to see Ronin with Buckcherry, visit Facebook.com/WeAreRonin or for tickets to see Brand of Julez with Buckcherry, visit Facebook.com/BrandofJulez.

And finally, in some upsetting news, back in July, my brother Casey Ferry from the band Lower the Veil announced that he would be leaving the band. Casey has been the backbone of Lower the Veil since the beginning, so it’s ironic that his back problems are what is causing him to take this leave from playing music. I really hope Casey can heal quickly because I’d love to share the stage with him again soon! Best of luck to you, Casey Ferry!

NJN Concert Calendar:

8/31—Morningside Lane/Our Fears (CD Release)/Strive/Nuclear Apathy—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

8/31—Sideslam/Spice Weasel/The Neverends/The Sugar Skull Gypsys—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

9/1—Why Lions?/The Breakout/High Anxiety/The Jersey Panic—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

9/1—N.A.S.H./Fall of the Albatross/Moreso—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

9/1—Morningside Lane—Asbury Park Brewery, Asbury Park, NJ

9/5—Dead by Wednesday/Robots and Monsters/Agents of Aggression/All In Moment—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

9/7—Brianna Musco/Water Street—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

9/7—Morningside Lane—Rob’s Place, Union, NJ

9/8—LaneSix Presents: Stolen Temple Pilots/Views Into Vastness/Steel Spade Syndicate—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

9/9—The Dead Boys/The Ghost Wolves/The Despised NJ/The Components/Robbin’ Pain/The Breakout—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

9/14—The Englishtown Project—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

9/14—Elefantkiller/Steve Bello—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

9/15—Lane Six and Debonair Music Hall First Annual Rockfest featuring: Low Roads Ghost/Empire Fallen/Frankenstein 3000/The Fuzz/Foster and The Pranksters/Blue Lizard/The Cause & The Cure/Lunatic Fringe/Antoine Poncelet/Ryder/The Neverends/Tura Lura—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

9/15—See Plus—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

9/16—Life of Agony/Silver Tomb—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

9/19—Martin Barre of Jethro Tull—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

9/20—Severed Sun/Cold-Blooded Capitol—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

9/23—Pastel/TheRhats—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

9/28—Metal Mike/Attacker/Orbynot/The Upside Down—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

9/29—Morningside Lane—Connolly’s, NYC

9/29—Roughhouse (formerly TEEZE)/Corners of Santuary—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ