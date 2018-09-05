BRIANNA MUSCO—Montvale, NJ

I saw that Brianna Musco was performing at Dingbatz in Clifton, NJ this Friday night (9/7). I had never heard of Brianna before, so I decided to give her latest EP, The Demo a quick listen. The EP features the songs “Forever”, “Not Enough” and “Ringling”, and I thought that Brianna reminded me of Alanis Morrissette with lyrics that reminded me of 10,000 Maniacs or even just Natalie Merchant. She has a killer voice with some great songwriting chops.

According to her bio, Brianna Musco is a singer-songwriter based out of Montvale, who has been traveling and touring major cities throughout the U.S. and Europe. Brianna is a retired Division I soccer player for Delaware State University, where she helped the team win back-to-back league championships her sophomore season. She also studied classical guitar at both Delaware State and Monmouth University. Brianna released her EP, The Demo, back in January, which received an outpouring amount of support and success. Her three original songs, “Forever”, “Not Enough” and “Ringling” are acoustic songs and prove she is capable of incorporating honest musicality into the pop genre. Brianna toured all throughout the US this past summer.

Brianna Musco is the perfect example of an indie-acoustic artist. From recording live-performance videos of herself playing her own versions of great artists like Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, and many more, Brianna hits it out of the park with her high-quality recorded acoustic renditions of some of today’s radio favorites with her own breed of sound and texture. Catch Brianna Musco live at Dingbatz this Friday night with Water Street. For more info on Brianna Musco and to find out where she’s performing next, visit BriannaMusco.com.

My boys from Panzie* did something so bad ass that I can’t even take it! They filmed their latest music video for their song “Take Off Your Mask” off of their latest CD, The Joke’s on You, in a 360 format, which means you can watch the video on your phone and spin around and see the entire room that they filmed the video in. It was one of the most amazing and entertaining things that I’ve ever seen as far as music videos go. What a great idea! I wish I thought of it first! You actually feel like you’re in the video. Check the video out on YouTube or visit Panzie.com.

John Mosco seems to be keeping the Sixty Miles Down dream alive! He recently posted a brand new demo of a song called “Can’t Complain”, which I think sounds amazing! The harmonies are sick, but for some reason, the song reminds me of something Saint Cane would have wrote and the melodies are very John Kosco-esque, which is pretty funny since it was written by John Mosco. Anyway, check out “Can’t Complain” or find out more about Sixty Miles Down at 60md.com.

And finally, next Friday night (9/14), my band, Rahway was invited back to Scranton, Pa. to perform again at this year’s Electric City Music Conference at the V Spot. The same place we were so well-received last year. This year, we will be sharing the stage with our buds in Behind the Grey and Graces Downfall. If you miss this show, you can catch my band Rahway at One Centre Square in Easton, Pa. on October 20 when we open for the newly sober Puddle of Mudd. We’re coming for you, Pennsylvania! For more info on my band Rahway, visit RahwayBand.com.

