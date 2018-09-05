Astronauts, etc. Take Off

You may know Anthony Ferraro as the keyboardist for Toro y Moi, but have you heard of his solo project? If you haven’t, you’re going to want to. Astronauts, etc. is a psychedelic masterpiece, hot off the heels of his release, Living In Symbol. Experience it yourself on September 7 at Rough Trade in New York.

Ex Hex Will Put A Spell On You

An all-female rock trio, Ex Hex truly bring the heat. Based in Washington D.C. Mary Timony, Laura Harris, and Betsy Wright came together to create true, ‘90s-esque rock ‘n’ roll with their album, Rips. You can catch Ex Hex live at Asbury Lanes on September 6.

John Craigie Hits Knitting Factory Brooklyn

Music and comedy — what could be better? John Craigie proves just that through his most recent release, LIVE – Opening For Steinbeck. Now, on the road and truly live, Craigie brings his shtick to life on September 7 at the Knitting Factory Brooklyn.

Jennifer Castle Reaches New Heights

Following the release of her critically-acclaimed album, Angels of Death, Jennifer Castle is riding the high. Beloved by the likes of The FADER and Pitchfork, the record brings a bewitching darkness to country and stripped-down soul. See Castle perform live with the help of a seven-piece backing band at Baby’s All Right on September 8.