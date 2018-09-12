Colin Quinn Hits SOPAC

Characterized by The New York Times as “the sort of guy who, if you left your kids with him, would win them over by feeding them potato chips and letting them watch R-rated Bruce Willis action movies,” comedian/author/actor Colin Quinn will be bringing his One In Every Crowd standup tour to South Orange on September 14. Quinn also has had his run with Broadway success in his one man shows, Colin Quinn: The New York Story and Colin Quinn: Unconstitutional. Recently appearing in HBO’s Girls, as well as comedy film Trainwreck with Amy Schumer, Colin Quinn’s charmingly intelligent humor should not be missed. For more info and tickets visit: ColinQuinn.com.

David Byrne At Forest Hills & Kings Theater

Artist turned musician, David Byrne, will bring his talent home to NYC September 15 through 17. Performing in sold out venues around the world since the release of his latest album, American Utopia, Byrne’s upcoming NYC acts are said to be the most ambitious shows he has done, which will be joined by a 12-piece band, performing Annie-B Parson choreography. Finding his start by playing his music with friends at art school and parties, Byrne is truly a self-made, raw talent. For a taste of his style, watch his performance of “Everybody’s Coming to My House” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. For tickets to his performance at Forest Hills Stadium and Kings Theatre, visit stubhub.com.

Five Alarm Funk Brings The Fire

Rooted in funk, yet able to transcend genre through seamlessly blending elements of gypsy rock, Afro-funk, Latin, ska and punk, Five Alarm Funk will be bringing their talent to Brooklyn Bowl on September 18. Having recently teamed up with legendary funk icon Bootsy Collins, for their latest single, “We Play The Funk”, the eight-piece group is now 2018 JUNO nominees. Live performances are described by Reckoning PR as the place where the band really “shines — hot, sweaty dance floors with feet stomping and everybody moving.” Visit ticketfly.com for your ticket.

Leftover Salmon Surprises

Though their name, and the fact they have toured for 25 years, may be deceiving, Leftover Salmon is far from the remnants of last night’s dinner. Finding endless inspiration within American roots music traditions such as bluegrass, Cajun, soul, jazz and blues, Leftover Salmon refreshes these styles through interaction between the founding members’ roots and the newer band member’s experiences. Playing music that reflects the sounds of the Appalachian Hills, streets of New Orleans, clubs of Chicago, and more, Leftover Salmon’s evolution of sound has gained a loyal following over the years. To experience their energetic stage presence at Brooklyn Bowl on September 13, visit ticketfly.com.

Shining the Spotlight on Those Undiscovered – Musigator

Looking to “give back” to indie bands who do not have “Big Label/Music Biz Dreams”, the creator of Musigator, Barbara Berger, searches for talented, yet undiscovered, bands that stand out, and then features them on her website. A profile is then created, promoting videos, photos, and social platforms for each artist. Social media ‘likers’ from around the world show recognition to artists featured on Musigator, exposing them to new opportunities and followers. To discover new music and show some love to new artists, visit musigator.com.