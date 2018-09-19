Carl Broemel Heads To The Bowery

Whether you know him as the guitarist of My Morning Jacket or from his stellar solo career, you don’t want to miss Carl Broemel on his upcoming New York performance. To follow-up the release of his solo album, Wished Out — due out on September 21 — Broemel will be playing the Bowery Ballroom on September 23. For more information on his latest release and upcoming tour dates, visit carlbroemel.com.

Aiken & Friends Music Fest

Grammy-nominated singer Mike Aiken is taking his Americana talents and putting them towards a good cause with the Aiken & Friends Music Festival. This three-day event — happening September 20-22 at Raritan Valley Community College — aims to support young musicians and music education, with all proceeds going toward scholarships and programs for the students. The festival will feature musical performances, a Songwriter-In-The-Round, Q&As and discussions on things like the Piedmont Blues style, and more. For more information, visit aikenandfriendsfest.com.

Sylar Join Beartooth And Knocked Loose At Warsaw

Ahead of the release of their upcoming LP, Seasons, hip-hop laced quintet Sylar are on tour supporting Beartooth and Knocked Loose. Their last full-length made waves in 2016, debuting in the Top 30 of Billboard’s Top Rock Albums chart, and fans are in high anticipation of their follow-up. You won’t want to miss Sylar when they stop by Warsaw in Brooklyn September 22 and 23. For more information, visit sylarny.com.

Jerry Castle Coming To Say Hello

Following the June debut of his concept album, Brand New Hello — a Rolling Stone country favorite — Jerry Castle is taking his latest release on the road. A country product tinged with a pop-ease and rock edge, Castle’s live incarnation of the record is sure to stun! Catch Castle live at New York’s Rockwood Stage 3 on September 19, and learn more at jerrycastle.com.

Dream Wife Pack A Punch

These London-based punk darlings are hitting Brooklyn for a show you won’t want to miss! Their debut, and self-titled, album was released earlier this year to critical acclaim for their new wave fortified sound and societal critiquing lyrics. What began as a college art project has evolved and blossomed into a high-energy punk trio you’ll want to catch while you have the chance! See Dream Wife live at Knitting Factory Brooklyn on September 25, and for more information, visit dreamwife.co.