Chris Barron Puts On A True Show

The former Spin Doctors frontman, Chris Barron, isn’t done yet. Following last year’s release of his solo album, Angels and One Armed Jugglers, Barron proves he can juggle his musical responsibilities more than well on his own. Now, he heads out to perform his rockin’ spirit and frontman energy live, making a stop at Society Café in Ridgewood, NJ on September 29. For more information, visit uuridgewood.org/society-café.

Hatchie and Alvvays Takeover Warsaw

Australia has spawned a shoegaze dream in the form of Harriette Pilbeam, better known by her stage name, Hatchie. Her debut EP, Sugar & Spice, a glittering, ‘90s pop-esque record was named a Best New Track via Pitchfork and has now gotten her slated for tour with the likes of Alvvays and Snail Mail.

Alvvays, an equally alluring band of indie pop rockers are firing off tour stops, coming to a close of their album cycle from their 2017 favorite, Antisocialites. You can catch both these renowned acts live at Warsaw in Brooklyn on September 27 and 28.

Twin Shadow’s Stimulating Synth Pop

You can’t go wrong when listening to Dominican-American, George Lewis Jr., also known as Twin Shadow. This synth-pop extraordinaire is electric, not only in his music but his performances as well, even teaming up with beloved pop-rockers HAIM for his track, “Saturdays”. Now supporting his last album, Caer, Twin Shadow is on the road for a spate of performances, hitting Radio City Music Hall with BORNS on September 27.

It Ain’t About The “Money”

Get ready to head-bop into autumn with The Orphan The Poet. Ohio’s favorite alt-rockers are still buzzin’ on the road in support of their latest release, “Money”, an infectious track most millennials can relate to: being young, in love, and pretty much poor. See The Orphan The Poet live in Brooklyn at Rough Trade on September 26.

Jersey’s Own Rock On

Jersey City’s White Eagle Hall is set for a rock-filled night September 29, featuring a slew of artists, including Jersey’s own local rocker, Debra Devi. Devi, whose EP Wild Little Girl garnered praise for her unbeatable guitar mastery, will be hitting the stage for Jersey City Rocks White Eagle Hall II — and you don’t want to miss it. For more information, visit whiteeaglehalljc.com.