VEDIC—Tullytown, Pa.

This week’s featured band might be from Pennsylvania, but their singer, Jason Marcos, used to sing for North Jersey favorites With Daggers Drawn and Piston Driven. Jay is now singing for a cool band out of Tullytown, Pa., called Vedic. I have to admit that I was a bit curious because I always loved Jay’s voice. I logged onto the band’s website and listened to a song called “Legacy”, which was a new track that Jay sang on. Yes, Jay is new to Vedic. “Legacy” was everything you want in a hard rock song; great guitar riffs and bass licks supported by some thunderous drums and best of all, Jason Marcos is singing!

Vedic has convened with the intent of bringing modern heavy music to a new level of uncompromising intensity and professionalism, without sacrificing the importance of great song writing. With compositions slamming through the boundaries of the genre, the songs written by Vedic are both aggressive in nature, but easy to listen to, forcing the listener appreciate both the beauty and brutality of Vedic. Crushing guitars, bass and drums create layers of monstrous grooves pounding through your chest with hooks that tie you up and hold you down for days. No one walks away from a song that Vedic plays whether at a show or on Spotify. Vedic likes to be considered as the musical equivalent of Dr. Jeckyl and Mr. Hyde with frequent indulgences in quiet, serene acoustic moments amidst the heavy hitting grooves, showcasing the multi-faceted abilities of the band. Just as important as the music are the dynamic vocals of new singer Jason Marcos, or Jason Feinens as he’s known in Vedic. Jason blankets the mood upon mood with his powerful delivery to bring each song to its knees. Jason is supported by guitarist and founder Matt DiFabio, guitarist Richard Gulczynski, bassist Scott Schmitt, and drummer Joey Eck.

Vedic’s live show pulls no punches and anyone who has seen the band live can attest to the energy and enthusiasm of both the band and their crowd. Each one of Vedic’s songs is precisely executed in a devastating manner with each member raging through the set as if it were the last day on Earth. Is that how every set should be played? Vedic is currently on the road getting their name out there with new singer Jason Marcos. For more on Vedic and to give them a listen, check out VedicBand.com.

NORTH JERSEY NOTES UPDATES:

My bud, Nolenz Volenz is putting out a brand-new single for his song “I Don’t Mind”. The song is not on his latest release CD Hiraeth Forever and is a totally separate release. Nolenz released a teaser video via Facebook to let his fans know that he will be releasing the single this month. Now, if he can only give this single away with a Pumpkin Spice Latte. For more on Nolenz Volenz and his new single “I Don’t Mind”, visit Facebook.com/NolenzVolenz.

Last Friday, my bros from Ryder and War For The Crown had the opportunity to open for ‘80s hair band legends RATT at the Wellmont Theater in Montclair, NJ. Unfortunately, this wasn’t the original RATT line-up. This line-up only featured original singer Stephen Pearcy and bassist Juan Croucier, as guitarist Warren DiMartini and drummer Bobby Blotzer are no longer with the band due to the usual band drama, but still a great gig for our local boys Ryder and War For The Crown. For my info on Ryder and upcoming show, visit Facebook.com/RyderBand. For more info on War For The Crown, visit WarForTheCrown.com.

And finally, for my shameless plug for this week, and speaking of great 80s bands, my band Rahway is opening for the mighty KIX at Starland Ballroom in Slayreville, NJ this Saturday night (10/6). Hit me up for advance discounted tickets! Two weekends later, Rahway will be heading to One Centre Square in Easton, Pa. on (10/20) to open for the newly sober Puddle Of Mudd. The last time we ventured out that way to open for Wes Scantlin and crew was quite an adventure. For more on my band Rahway, the Slumords of New Jersey, or for discounted tickets, visit RahwayBand.com.

That’s all for now! If your band is from North Jersey, and you want some exposure, send your press kits to Arts Weekly, c/o Tim Louie P.O. Box 1140, Little Falls, NJ 07424, or you can email me at tim@theaquarian.com, where you can also let me know where you’re performing next!

Just remember…We’re all in the same boat, so every little bit of exposure counts!

Tim Louie is the Author of S**t Happens.

NJN Concert Calendar:

10/6—Jake Tavill/Brianna Musco—Arlene’s Grocery, NYC

10/6—KIX/Rahway/Black The Sky—Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

10/6—Corey Glover (The Voice of Living Colour)/The Blackfires/Fragile Sky/Sunday Brave—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

10/6—Metal Life Crisis—Jackson Moose Lodge, Jackson, NJ

10/10—Rory D’Lasnow—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

10/12—Lane Six Presents: House of Lords/Spider Rockets/Forgotten Oath/The Bailey Project/Frontline—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

10/12—Buckcherry/Brand of Julez/Ronin—Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

10/13—Jersey Campfires Presents: Campstock 2018 featuring Orbynot/Another Distraction/Drifting Figures/THESE WOLVES/Under Blood Red Skies/Steel Spade Syndicate/Fuzzy Coleman/Last Martyr—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

10/13—Negative Sky/Pychoprism/Dissentience/Scars of Envy/Aurin/Jaws NJ/Human Decline—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

10/13—Vedic—Irish Wolf Pub, Scranton, PA

10/19—Lane Six Presents: Zebra—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

10/20—Rahway/Puddle of Mudd—One Centre Square, Easton, PA

10/21—Jaded Past—The Brighton Bar, Long Branch, NJ

10/21—Dead Fish Handshake/Stabbing Westward—Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

10/24—Tantric/Wayland/Paralandra/Talia—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

10/26—Big Redd Memorial Show featuring Sygnal To Noise/Out Of Bounds/Uni V. Sol/Ropetree/Sekond Skyn—The Brighton Bar, Long Branch, NJ