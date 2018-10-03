LA Indie-Pop Hits NYC

Spirited, lively, and an indie-pop daydream, illuminati hotties are like a hint of summer, even as autumn closes in. Hot off the heels of their 2018 debut, Kiss Yr Frenemies, these LA sweethearts are headed to Brooklyn’s Baby’s All Right on October 5 to bring the record to life. For more information, visit facebook.com/illuminatihotties.

Tove Styrke Heads Out To Headline

Following stints on tours with the likes of Lorde and Katy Perry, Swedish sensation Tove Styrke is heading out on her own headlining tour. Her May 2018 release Sway has been coined as “minimalist pop” and garnering praise from heavy-hitters like Pitchfork and Rolling Stone. To catch her live, head to Le Poisson Rouge on October 3.

From The Valley To SoHo

Fronted by Sarah McTaggart, the LA-hailing group Transviolet are picking up steam. The indie-pop band have made fans from Ellie Goulding to Harry Styles, toured with Twenty One Pilots, and released their EP Valley two weeks ago. Now, the quartet of coming to SoHo House on October 5 to show you just what the hype is all about.

Be A Wizard Like Harry

There doesn’t really need to be an excuse to indulge in all things Harry Potter, but if there ever was then this upcoming Harry Potter Pop-Up Party is just that! WIZARDFEST is coming to Revolution Bar & Music Hall on October 5, and offering you the chance to celebrate the iconic Harry Potter and everything the Wizarding World has to offer. From Harry Potter trivia, themed drinks (Butterbeer anyone?), magicians, and cosplay, you’re bound to have a magical night! For more information, visit popuppartytours.com.