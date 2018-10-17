With his second solo album called The Big Bad Blues, ZZ Top lead guitarist/vocalist Billy F Gibbons will stroll onto the stage of New York City’s Iridium on Broadway and 51st Street for two shows October 30 and 31. He’ll most likely put his spin on Howling Wolf, Jimmy Reed, Muddy Waters and the three Kings, BB, Albert and Freddy. His originals rock, his voice is pure sandpaper, he blows a big boss blues harp, and you just know he stings that lead guitar like a monster bee puncturing your flesh.