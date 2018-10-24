LYONS—Asbury Park, NJ

I found a cool band of chicks from Asbury Park, N.J., who call themselves Lyons. I came across the band on Facebook and decided to give them a listen. They had this ‘90s rock feel similar to Hole and Luscious Jackson. Their songs “Strawberry Moon,” “Midnight Drive,” “Walking the Line” and “Sick Math” off of their EP, In The Clouds, really exhibit that female rock sound. You have to love it when an all-female rock band can rock with the big boys.

Lyons are a five-piece all-female band from Asbury Park, who formed out of the need to create music. They’re just five friends who spent a bunch of time in a basement together and made some magic. The band released their debut EP, In The Clouds, in June 2017. The six-song record was Lyons introduction to the world. Blending unbridled influences ranging from the Cure to the Pixies, Joy Division to Jon Spencer Blues Explosion, Lyons uses weaving melodies, texture and voluminous bass and drums to create a sound that is as organic as the ‘80s but comprehensively structured to make it their own. A modern take on classic sounds of punk, shoegaze and dreamy surf rock. Lyons is made up of singer/ guitarist Amy Malkoff, guitarist Sharon McDonaugh, bassist Lisa English, drummer Jenny Vickers and keyboardist Charleen Artese.

The girls in Lyons have been in the studio recording their latest CD to be released through NJ-based Little Dickman Records. The girls from Lyons plan to hit Philly, NYC and up and down the East Coast with hopes for some dates on the West Coast in support of their new upcoming CD. The girls have a new single and video on the way, so keep your ears and eyes peeled for that. For more info on Lyons, visit LyonsBand.com.

NORTH JERSEY NOTES UPDATES:

So, my brothers from Killcode dropped a teaser video for their upcoming music video “Trilogy,” or should I say music videos? The guys couldn’t decide which song to shoot a video for when working with director David Swajeski and producer Maryanne Grisz. Collectively, Killcode along with Swajeski and Grisz decided to make a trilogy of music videos featuring the songs “The Answer,” “Put it Off” and “Show Me,” with “The Answer” kicking things off with its release a couple of weeks ago. For more on Killcode, visit Killcode.net.

My buds from New Day Dawn will be hitting Stanhope House in Stanhope, NJ next Thursday night (11/1). I cannot believe I’m even typing in November already! Anyway, New Day Dawn will be sharing the stage next Thursday with the lovely Janet Gardner from Vixen. Do you remember that ‘80s all-girl band, Vixen? They used to sing the songs “Edge of a Broken Heart” and “Cryin’.” This should be a great show since New Day Dawn always brings it, and now that Stone and Matt from Ronin are in the band now, this performance should be extra special. For more info, New Day Dawn, visit Facebook.com/NewDayDawn.

And finally, a fun show is happening this Friday night (10/26) at The Brighton Bar in Long Branch, NJ, my brother, Smitty from Zenergy Entertainment, is hosting a Lost Boys Halloween Memorial Party. The Memorial is to remember Smitty’s late son and local rapper, Big Redd. The Lost Boys Halloween Party is to commemorate Big Redd’s favorite movie, so Smitty is asking all attendees to dress like a character from the movie. Performing at the party will be Sygnal To Noise, Out Of Bounds, Uni V. Sol, Ropetree and Sekond Skyn. For more info on this Lost Boys Halloween Party at the Brighton Bar, visit BrightonBar.com.

That’s all for now! If your band is from North Jersey, and you want some exposure, send your press kits to Arts Weekly, c/o Tim Louie P.O. Box 1140, Little Falls, NJ 07424, or you can email me at tim@theaquarian.com, where you can also let me know where you’re performing next!

Just remember…We’re all in the same boat, so every little bit of exposure counts!

Tim Louie is the Author of S**t Happens.

NJN Concert Calendar:

10/24—Tantric/Wayland/Paralandra/Talia—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

10/24—InterCity 125/Renaissance—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

10/26—Big Redd Memorial Show featuring Sygnal To Noise/Out Of Bounds/Uni V. Sol/Ropetree/Sekond Skyn—The Brighton Bar, Long Branch, NJ

10/27—Christian Death/The Zombie Mafia/The Mary Lous—The Brighton Bar, Long Branch, NJ

10/27—End of an Era—EJ’s Tap House, Seaside Heights, NJ

10/26—Kip Winger—Crossroads, Garwood, NJ

10/28—High Anxiety/Why Lions?/The Jersey Panic—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

10/30—Jeff Levine and Friends—The Brighton Bar, Long Branch, NJ

10/31—Village Green/Puppy Grease/Ocean County College Jazz Band—The Brighton Bar, Long Branch, NJ

11/2—One-Eyed Jack/Splintered Sunlight—Crossroads, Garwood, NJ

11/3—Voodoo Terror Tribe/Reality Suite/Ken Pfeifer—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

11/3—Mikell’s Plot 20th Anniversary Bash/Metal Land/Tilted/Smoked Rose/Pale Horse/Rebels United/Jernee Mill—The Brighton Bar, Long Branch, NJ

11/3—Lane Six Presents: Tokyo Motor Fist/Jaded Past/The Fuzz—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

11/17—Monroe reunion show—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ