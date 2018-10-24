BETS in Brooklyn

by Melanie Wedemeier

New York indie/abstract pop artist, BETS, will be playing a hometown show at Elsewhere in Brooklyn on October 24. With over 2 million YouTube views and praise from the likes of Noisey, Entertainment Weekly, Paste, NYLON and beyond, BETS has drawn comparisons to Maggie Rodgers, Alvvays and The Blow. Launching her first album, Project Violent Femmes, early last year, BETS sophomore album, Future Color, will be released this October 26. Drawing inspiration from a tumultuous, life-changing experience of a serious bike accident that resulted in two surgeries, Future Color is highly anticipated. Best described by Earmilk and Hello Giggles, BETS’ “genre-bending sound” is “pretty much the perfect music to help you chill out and enjoy life a little bit.” For tickets, visit: eventbrite.com.

Find Garbage at Kings Theater

by Melanie Wedemeier

Celebrating their iconic second album, Version 2.0, “Sci-Fi Pop” pioneers, Garbage, will be taking the stage at Kings Theater on October 27. Having defined a name for themselves through mega hits like “I think I’m Paranoid” and “Special,” the band will be back to perform the 20th anniversary edition album (including some B-sides) in its entirety. Characterized as an album that “still shudders with immensely powerful portent and a devious, chilling originality,” the anniversary edition of Version 2.0 does not disappoint (UndertheRadarMag).

Lee Brice Hits Starland

by Melanie Wedemeier

Country music superstar, Lee Brice, plans to take the stage at Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ on October 25. His website cites him as a guy who “takes listeners to church, school, home and out on a Saturday night,” Brice shows are nothing short of powerful. Pulling musical influences from his Aunt Henrietta’s gospel songs to Edwin McCain’s southern sound, Brice’s main focus is authenticity. For tickets, visit: starlandballroom.com.

MADONNATHON

by Melanie Wedemeier

Imagine a night entirely dedicated to Madonna: her music, her looks, her ever-evolving influence on our lives…AND a Madonna costume contest. Most might believe such a night doesn’t exist; yet, it does, and it has for 15 years now! As a celebratory act for their 15th Anniversary, MADONNATHON is hosting a Halloween Party at Highline Ballroom in New York City. As a night packed with die-hard fans who get into the groove, MADONNATHON features live performances from some of NYC’s most popular acts, including Amber Martin (Mattachine), Tammy Faye Starlite, and Shannon Conley (Hedwig, Lez Zeppelin). There will be a costume contest for Best Madonna-inspired Look AND Best Overall Halloween Look, so get your Madonna gear ready (prizes are on the line)! For more details, visit: madonnathon.com.

OkTENberfest @ The Wellmont

by Melanie Wedemeier

In spirit of celebrating their 10th anniversary, Montclair’s Wellmont Theater will be hosting “OkTENberfest” on Saturday, October 27. The party will be from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and will feature food vendors, spirits tasting, a selection of more than 40 beers and brews, a photo booth provided by Little Nest Portraits, the debut of new Wellmont merchandise, and the opportunity to see the historic venue up close with guided tours. To further commemorate this milestone, The Wellmont is releasing a portion of tickets for each of its remaining 2018 shows for just $10. Join the party and visit: wellmonttheater.com for more information and tickets.

The Return Of The Survivor Man

by Mike Greenblatt

He’s an environmentalist, musician, singer/songwriter, survivalist, filmmaker and Canadian television star. Les Stroud has put out five albums of eco-friendly warnings that if we don’t start protecting our planet, what we’re seeing now with extreme weather — like what wiped out Puerto Rico — will be nothing compared to what’s upcoming. Produced by Mike Clink, (Guns ‘N Roses/Joe Cocker/Metallica), Bittern Lake and Mother Earth, his last two, are his best and he’ll be performing material from both at Pennsylvania’s Sellersville Theater on November 12. The venue is connected to an awesome restaurant, The Washington House.