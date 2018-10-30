It isn’t Halloween without werewolves, ghosts, and of course, vampires. And if you’re looking to celebrate the holiday with equal parts bloodthirsty fiends, stage production, and live music, Peter Baron has you covered with “Vampire, The Rock Opera.”

Based off of his album Vampire — and presented by Peter Lisi, the Staten Island Paramount Theatre, in association with Tribeca Artists — the rock opera is an unmissable spectacle surrounding the vampire Matriculus on a “400-year journey” as he comes to America and falls for a human, Elizabeth Ayelsworth. To find out what happens next, you’ll just have to see the show!

Featuring songs written and performed by Baron, musical interludes by Frank D’ Augusta, narration by Arthur Steuer, and 15-year-old Nick Galucci as the vocals for young Matriculus, “Vampire, The Rock Opera” will be performed live Oct. 31 at the New York City Halloween Parade. For more information, visit perterbaron.com.