I was looking for a band to feature this week when I came across this massive head of hair and this punch-you-in-the-face type of hard rock vocals, I immediately know more. So, the name of the band is Four Trips Ahead out of New York City, and whomever is handling this band’s marketing needs to do better. These guys are bad-ass all over the place from vocals to guitar riffs to the basic back beat of the bass and drums! I listened the songs “Step Into My World,” “December” and the song they have a video for “Bring Me Down” on their Reverbnation page, and thought these songs were pretty strong hard rock tunes. How are these guys not getting the notoriety?

According to their bio, Four Trips Ahead stems back to 2001, when seasoned New York City musicians in guitarist Brian Eisenpresser, bassist Dan Cassidy, original drummer Dan Walsh and singer Peter Wilson first came together while searching for a new creative outlet. The quartet, immediately, recognized their common musical tastes: creating heavy, progressive sounds with strong melodies and dynamics. In a matter of a few rehearsals at the infamous NYC Music Building, Four Trips Ahead was born. The band soon brought their high-energy show to audiences in New York City and throughout the tri-state area. After independently producing three EPs, Beginnings in 2002, The 505 Sessions in 2004, and 39th Street Lullabies in 2006 — Four Trips Ahead released their long-awaited full-length, self-titled debut in 2008. With the success of their first full-length release behind them, Four Trips Ahead began writing again with more intensity, resulting in 2010’s The Memories EP. The strong response from The Memories once again, led to Four Trips Ahead writing and recording extensively. The fruits from these recordings resulted in their 2014 EP, Love and Rebellion, featuring the single “Step Into My World.”

Four Trips Ahead is currently in the studio laying down tracks for some new music, which they plan on releasing in early 2019 with drummer Ken Candelas behind the kit. For now, you might be able to catch some pop-up gigs throughout the tri-state area as they try out their new material in front of live audiences. Trust me, these guys are pretty bad-ass! Check out Four Trips Ahead and find out where they’re playing next by visiting FourTripsAhead.com.

NORTH JERSEY NOTES UPDATES:

Mike Orlando from Adrenaline Mob will finally be releasing his Sonic Stomp Instrumental DVD on Dec. 3. The DVD features drummer extraordinaire Aquiles Priester, the incredibly talented Junior Carelli on Keyboard, and Fernando Quesada on Bass. Mike Orlando’s Sonic Stomp was recorded live at Thiago Bianchi’s Fusao Studios in Brazil and was filmed by Junior Carelli and Rudge Campos from Foggy Films. The DVD contains footage of Mike Orlando playing 12 killer tracks from his Sonic Stomp CDs along with full-band performances and solo renditions. For more on Mike Orlando’s Sonic Stomp, visit MikeOrlandoMusic.com.

My buds in The Walk Arounds recently released their latest single, “Jane,” by way of SoundCloud and within the first week, the song received over 5,500 spins. According to the band’s manager, Paul Byrne, who also manages Cycle of Pain featuring JD from Black Label Society, “They put their EP up eight months and only got 900 listens total!” I told him that “Jane” was a great song, so the amount listens it received does not shock me. For more on The Walk Arounds, visit Facebook.com/TheWalkAroundsBand.com.

And finally, my Brooklyn buds from Crimshaw released their brand new music video for their song “By Your Side” off of their debut EP, Monsters. The song is a ballad, but that hook is catchy as hell! It will be stuck in my head the rest of the day! Crimshaw also released a practice video of them performing the Beastie Boys classic, “Fight For Your Right To Party” on Facebook. For more info on Crimshaw or to check out their video for “By Your Side,” visit Crimshaw.com.

NJN Concert Calendar:

