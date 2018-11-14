SYGNAL TO NOISE—Biddeford, ME

So, my singer Nick Hade from my band Rahway cannot stop talking about this band that he saw perform at our brother, Smitty’s son’s memorial show a couple of weeks ago over at the Brighton Bar in Long Branch, N.J. The band wasn’t from Jersey, but they were here in the Dirty Jersey playing. The band was actually from Maine and they are called Sygnal To Noise. Because Nick couldn’t stop talking about them, I decided to give them a listen and I was pleasantly pleased with what I heard. I listened to their songs “Dirty Girl,” “Horns High,” “Politician Man” and watched their music video for their song “The Road,” and I can easily see my band traveling up to Maine to perform some shows with Sygnal To Noise, or at least have them come back to Jersey to play with Rahway! They would be a great match with us.

Sygnal To Noise is a melodic hard rock band that formed back in February 2013 with a mission to bring the fun and excitement of rock music back to modern rock fans. Sygnal To Noise is made up of New England music scene veterans like singer Mark Cooper, also known as Coopa, drummer Sonny Robinson, guitarist David Graham, also known as Dirty Dave, and The Viking himself, bassist John Giddings. Sygnal to Noise were nominated for best band in Maine 2014 by the New England Music Awards and winner of 2015 best hard rock and metal band, and they were nominated again in 2016. Using this momentum, Sygnal To Noise set the wheels in motion to bring rock music back to its rightful prominence streaming and selling their music worldwide and performing regionally in the northeast with national acts like Sebastian Bach, Warrant, L.A. Guns, Lita Ford, Bret Michaels, Saving Abel, Saliva, Powerman 5000, Winger, Puddle Of Mudd, Trapt, Buckcherry, RED, Days Of The New, Avenged Sevenfold, Volbeat, Seether, Alter Bridge, Disturbed, Killswitch Engage, KYNG, Hellyeah, Trivium, Scott Stapp, FLAW, 3 Years Hollow, Soil, John5, Black Stone Cherry, Disturbed, just to name a few.

Like these bands who inspired them, Sygnal To Noise pushes forward. They are not letting the state of Rock as it is today deter them from writing what they want to write. This is in spite of the popularity of hip-hop and pop on the radio. Sygnal has seen firsthand the rise in excitement for rock ’n’ roll again and plans to execute their mission: to resurrect rock ’n’ roll from the grave and restore the musical genre to its former glory. For more info on Sygnal To Noise, visit SygnalToNoise.com.

NORTH JERSEY NOTES UPDATES:

My brothers from Black Water Rising have released a brand-new music video for their song “World of Frustration” off of their latest CD Electrified. The band has once again teamed up with director Noah Shulman for this eye-opening call to action video with an important message. The guys from Black Water Rising consider “World of Frustration” a departure from their usual heavy guitar driven sound. They wanted to do something different and show some musical diversity with an acoustic song, while covering an array of global issues including war, poverty, education and climate change. Check of the video for “World of Frustration” on BlackWaterRising.com.

I just got an invite from Felix Skiver, whom I haven’t heard from in a hot minute. His band Skiver, which he sings and plays guitar for, is playing a show in Jersey on Dec. 8 for the Callout’s CD Release Party at Allstar Music Empire in Flemington, N.J. I’m not sure how often Skiver gets to play out, so this should be a fun show. For more info on this show and Skiver, visit Facebook.com/SkiverMusicOfficial.

And finally, my brother Billy Monroe and the Soul Survivors are hitting the Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck, N.J. this Saturday night (11/17) with Temptopening. Yes, Billy and his crew play cover songs, but boy does he know how to pack a place. Billy Monroe, best known as the owner of Screamin’ Ink Tattoos in Fair Lawn, was also the front man of the mighty Monroeback in the ‘80s. They were the biggest band in Jersey before there was a Bon Jovi. That’s why you need to see Billy Monroe and the Soul Survivors this weekend. For more info on Billy Monroe and crew, visit Facebook.com/BillyMonroeAndTheSoulSurvivors.

