My favorite band in Northeastern Pennsylvania, Another Day Dawns just released their new single “Psycho” produced by the legendary producer Desmond Child, who’s known for his work KISS, Cher, Aerosmith, Bon Jovi, and Ricky Martin. The song is killer, but by now, I wouldn’t expect anything less from these kids. Singer Dakota Sean is simply fantastic and I think these kids have a bright future in front of them. Check out Another Day Dawns and their new single “Psycho” at AnotherDayDawns.com.

My brothers from War For The Crown have landed a sweet gig up at One Centre Square in Easton, Pa. on Nov. 30. They will be opening the Easton stop of the Metal Alliance Tour featuring GOATWHORE. Also performing this date will be The Casualties, Black Tusk, Great American Ghost, GOZU, The Zombie Mafia, The Parasitix and Glass Street. What a year these guys from War For The Crown have had sharing the stage with bands like Buckcherry and RATT, and now GOATWHORE! If you’d like discounted tickets to this show, reach out to War For The Crown at WarForTheCrown.com.

My dude Tommy London has already planned the first big party of 2019. He’s put together a Video Premiere Party for his new music video “Make You Love Me,” which he filmed in the middle of Times Square on Jan. 26 at The Gramercy Theatre in NYC. Also performing Tommy’s video premiere party is Jasin Cadic (from Panzie*) + The End, Black Night Revival, Thornes and Villins. Based on past performances by Tommy London, there may even be a surprise appearance by future Oscar winner, Gaga, herself! Oops! I hope I didn’t just ruin a surprise! Regardless, mark your calendars for January 26 for Tommy London’s Video Premiere Party for “Make You Love Me” at The Gramercy Theatre in NYC. For ticket info, visit TommyLondon.com.

Fans of Scarlet Carson will be happy to hear that a couple of weeks ago, the band posted a cryptic message that read, “The Wheels Are Finally In Motion…” Take that for what it’s worth, but it sounds to me like we’re finally getting a Scarlet Carson reunion in 2019. I’ve known each of these members for a few years now, and have to admit, this excites me and should be a lot of fun if this does happen. Stay tuned! For more info on Scarlet Carson, visit Facebook.com/ScarletCarsonRocks.

And finally, just a reminder for tonight (11/21) at Dingbatz in Clifton, N.J. My bro, Angel Vivaldi is teaming up with super-hot Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss for The Guitar Collective Tour with this stop in Angel’s North Jersey hometown area. Also, performing are Jacky Vincent and Etherius. If you are a fan of guitar wizardry, this should be an amazing show! Angel has really grown into his own since the first time I ever wrote about him. He is a very outspoken out member of the LGBTQ+ community, which he’s demonstrated by public activities like hosting a six-hour livestream performance fundraiser video in the wake of the 2016 Pulse nightclub tragedy to raise funds for victims and their families. And Nita Strauss? Her resume speaks for itself. She’s the lead guitarist for Alice f’n Cooper and the WWE uses her every minute they can. You don’t want to muss this show! If you do, they do it again at the House of Independents in Asbury Park a month later on Dec. 21. For more info on The Guitar Collective, visit AngelVivaldiOfficial.com.

Just remember…We’re all in the same boat, so every little bit of exposure counts!

Tim Louie is the Author of S**t Happens.

NJN Concert Calendar:

11/21— The Guitar Collective 2018: Angel Vivaldi/Nita Strauss/Jacky Vincent/Etherius—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

11/23—Ryder—Fish Head Cantina, Baltimore, MD

11/23—Shutter/The Last Martyr/Mind Hazard/Dumpweed/Impavid—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

11/25—Castle Black/MootPoint/G3neralAssembly—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

11/25—Back Pocket Alimony/Lynden Street Barn/Shark Fight—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

11/27—RAVEN/Mobile Deathcamp/Vision Serpent/Marcazo—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

11/30—Metal Alliance Tour featuring Goatwhore/The Casualties/Black Tusk/Great American Ghost/GOZU/The Zombie Mafia/The Parasitix/Glass Street/War For The Crown—One Centre

Square, Easton, PA

12/1—Ted Poley/Rock Kandy/Rocco Fury’s American Angel/Neil Thomas of White Tiger—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

12/2—The Neverends/Paper Aircraft/Kettle Logic/Crowded Shoulders—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

12/2—Michael Graves/Argyle Goolsby/NIM VIND/The Sadists/Riverside Odds/Cold-Blooded Capitol—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

12/4—O-TEP/The World Over/One Day Waiting/Methodical/Answer Infinity—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

12/7—Jersey Campfires Presents: Among Us/Corevalay/Blackout Paul/Sinertia—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

12/8—Callout/SKIVER/Triple Addiction/Echoheart/The Carousers/Minderlithe—Allstar Music Empire, Flemington, NJ

12/10—Powerglove/Orbynot—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

12/14—Lieder—Roxy and Duke’s Roadhouse, Dunellen, NJ

12/15—Brian Rigby Band—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

12/16—See Plus/Mykesoul Collective—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

12/21—The Guitar Collective 2018: Angel Vivaldi/Nita Strauss—House of Independents, Asbury Park, NJ

12/21—That Metal Show Annual Christmas Party—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

12/22—Doyle of The Misfits/Robots and Monsters/Resurge/Miserable By Nature— Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

12/22—Headbangers Holiday Hell featuring Mike LePond’s Silent Assassins/ Attacker/ Power Theory—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

12/29—Metal Life Crisis/Midnite Hellion—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ