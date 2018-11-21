Flavor Celebrates the Fourth Anniversary of Remember Jones; Purchases Entered in Drawing to Win Tickets to 11/23 at The Stone Pony.

Cookman Creamery, Asbury Park’s artisanal ice creamery dedicated to diverse ice cream styles handcrafted from quality local ingredients, has created a brand-new flavor at their shop on 711 Cookman Ave. To celebrate the fourth anniversary of soul personality, Remember Jones, and in growing anticipation of the annual Black Friday show at The Stone Pony with his 12-piece, high energy, super-soul band.

Remember Jones is a one-of-a-kind soul/pop singer, storyteller, and bandleader with a throwback vibe and authentic energy. Collaboratively supported by a large ensemble of musicians (featuring female backing vocalists, a horn section, and a six-piece rhythm section), the band has played to many packed and sold-out ballrooms, clubs, and theaters throughout the country.

Remember Jones’ debut album, Ladies and Gentlemen, Remember Jones! was created after raising close to $19,000 through nearly 300 small donations via IndieGoGo, and created in front of a live studio audience with a 25-piece band. Their subsequent release, Tranquilizer! was recorded at the Bomb Shelter in Nashville, Tenn. under the production of Andrija Tokic (Alabama Shakes, Hurray For the Riff Raff, Langhorne Slim). Remember Jones was named one of Paste Magazine and Daytrotter’s Top 10 R&B/Soul Artists of 2017.

In addition to touring and supporting two albums worth of original material, Remember Jones presents and fronts multiple productions which have also gained wide popularity. Back to BACK TO BLACK, a recreation of the entire Amy Winehouse album with an orchestra of 15, and Joe Cocker’s Mad Dogs and Englishmen in a 20-piece arrangement, have helped Remember Jones develop a diverse audience as the band opens each performance with a set of original music. They were the first to present R. Kelly’s Trapped In the Closet live with a 20-piece orchestra, and have performed Jeff Buckley’s Grace album in its entirety as a collaboration with Grammy-nominated guitarist and Grace co-writer Gary Lucas. In the spring of 2018, the band played a run of shows celebrating the 10th anniversary of Kanye West’s 808s and Heartbreak.

In the vein of putting their spin on others’ material, Remember Jones will release, A Kick In the Head! (planned for 2018 release), an EP in celebration of Dean Martin’s 100th birthday, featuring a duet with Dean’s daughter, Deana Martin.

Whether you see him fronting a piano, a four-piece band, or with a soul orchestra of 25, Remember Jones evokes the energy of the great front men and women, with one of a kind song styling and expert storytelling that keep audiences on their toes and emotions in the moment.

“Tranquilizer!” the name of a popular Remember Jones single, the band’s latest EP, and now a flavor of ice-cream has a coconut cream base made with Jack Daniels. Activated coconut charcoal gives this vegan ice-cream its black color, and is sweetened with maple syrup, brown sugar, and cinnamon. It is available beginning Nov. 7, 2018 as scoops and in full pints.

With every purchase at Cookman Creamery, customers will be entered into a drawing for two tickets to see Remember Jones at The Stone Pony on Friday, Nov. 23. Now in its third year after two sold-out years in a row, “Back to BLACK FRIDAY” returns with an original Remember Jones set PLUS their acclaimed “back to BACK TO BLACK” show, a tribute to Amy Winehouse and revival of the entire “Back to Black” album with a 15-piece orchestra band. Tickets are currently on sale through The Stone Pony website (stoneponyonline.com) and box office.

This past year, Asbury Park-based Remember Jones has toured nearly 20-states with a 12-piece band, shared stages alongside legends Darlene Love, Ronnie Spector, George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Ivan Neville’s Dumpstaphunk, and Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes (on the Stone Pony Summer Stage), was named one of Paste Magazine and Daytrotter’s Top Ten Soul Acts of 2017, recorded with Dean Martin’s daughter Deana Martin, presented a theatrical staging of Kanye West’s “808s & Heartbreak” with a 25-piece orchestra band, directed and starred in sold out 5 performances of a 50th Anniversary Concert staging of the rock musical “HAIR”, and recently joined the Nashville-based New Frontier Touring Agency roster.

The five-song EP Tranquilizer! produced by Andrija Tokic (Alabama Shakes, Hurray for the Riff Raff) at The Bomb Shelter in Nashville, Tenn. was released in July of 2017 with two sold-out shows on the roof of The Asbury Hotel.

Follow both Cookman Creamery (@CookmanCreamery) and Remember Jones (@RememberJones) on Instagram and Facebook for developing information and other giveaway opportunities. Visit cookmancreamery.com for hours and additional information and visit rememberjones.com to learn more about the man and the band. For more information, interviews, or comments, contact info@rememberjones.com.

95.9 The Rat’s Electric Ballroom Radio Show celebrates 20 years with an intimate and loud rock show with Jersey’s own Monster Magnet!

They’re playing the 500-seat venue: The House of Independents on Cookman Avenue in Asbury Park on Dec. 30, 2018. This show is on a sellout alert!

Joining Monster Magnet on stage will be Blue Coupe with original members of the Alice Cooper Group and Blue Oyster Cult, Frankenstein 3000 featuring Electric Ballroom host Keith Roth (star of the independent film “Let Me Down Hard”) and The Rib Eye Brothers. Doors open at 6 p.m., the show starts at 7 p.m. It is an all-ages show, ID required.

Should tickets remain, they can also be purchased at Rebel Clothing Supply on Cookman Avenue in Asbury Park during regular business hours. Visit wrat.com for more information.