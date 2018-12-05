CALLOUT – Watchung, NJ

A great young band has emerged out of Watchung, N.J. who call themselves Callout. They happen to have a CD release party this Saturday night (12/8) at Allstar Music Empire in Flemington with SKIVER, Triple Addiction, Echoheart, The Carousers and Minderlithe opening. I learned about Callout when I received an event invite to their CD release party from my bud Felix Skiver, and decided to give them a listen. After checking out their brand-new music video for their song “Mad Love,” I thought the song was pretty interesting. It told a modern love story and the frustrations that go with it. Singer Becky Khusidman also had one hell of a voice, leaving you wanting to hear more.

Callout is a four-piece female-fronted alt-rock band made up of singer and guitarist Becky Khusidman, lead guitarist Jake Feldman, bassist Anthony Sabino, and drummer Brian Carter. Callout’s sound has a unique mixture of modern hard rock with classic rock roots mixed in a modernized version of alternative rock. Through the years, the band has had the luck to perform with bands like Hollywood Undead, Butcher Babies, Palaye Royale, Four Year Strong, September Mourning and in 2017, they made their debut appearance at Musikfest up in Bethlehem, Pa. at ArtsQuest Center near Steel Stacks.

Callout released their first EP, World of the Blind, back in 2016 featuring the songs “I’m Not Sorry,” “Paralyzed,” “Lost Generation,” “From Me to You” and “Superhero.” Then in 2017, they released two songs “One Day” and “Nevermore.” This weekend, Callout officially releases their new CD featuring the latest single “Mad Love.” Catch Callout live this Saturday night at Allstar Music Empire in Flemington with SKIVER, Triple Addiction, Echoheart, The Carousers and Minderlithe. For more info on Callout, visit CalloutBand.com.

NORTH JERSEY NOTES UPDATES:

My bud, Taki Sassaris and his band Eve To Adam recently released their brand new music video for their song “Hurt Me” from the band’s new CD, Ithaca. The song is everything you’d expect from Eve To Adam and Taki’s vocals are as great as ever. I’m really glad Taki is keeping the Eve To Adam train running after all these years. Check out the new video, “Hurt Me,” on YouTube. For more info on Eve To Adam, visit Facebook.com/EvetoAdam.

Speaking of new music videos, the guys from Dinosaur Eyelids recently released their new music video for their song “Into the Woods” off of their CD, Left Turn On Red. “Into the Woods” is garage rock at its finest. Dinosaur Eyelids also just release some bran new t-shirts that they say, “make great towels for when you spill your beer.” Check out the new music video for “Into the Woods” on YouTube. For more info on Dinosaur Eyelids, visit Facebook.com/DinosaureEyelids.

And finally, while I’m on the topic of music videos, my brothers from Among Us are getting ready to unleash their music video “Dear Hate” from their latest CD, The Fall, which I’ve really been digging lately, and this track “Dear Hate” is just beautiful! Keep your eyes peeled for the new music video for “Dear Hate.” Catch Among Us live at Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck, N.J. this Friday night (12/7) with Corevalay, Blackout Paul and Sinertia or catch them with The Guitar Collective 2018: Angel Vivaldi and Nita Strauss at House of Independents in Asbury Park on Dec. 21. For more info on Among Us, visit Facebook.com/AmongUsNJ.

That’s all for now! If your band is from North Jersey, and you want some exposure, send your press kits to Arts Weekly, c/o Tim Louie P.O. Box 1140, Little Falls, NJ 07424, or you can email me at tim@theaquarian.com, where you can also let me know where you’re performing next!

Just remember…We’re all in the same boat, so every little bit of exposure counts!

Tim Louie is the Author of S**t Happens.

NJN Concert Calendar:

12/7—Jersey Campfires Presents: Among Us/Corevalay/Blackout Paul/Sinertia—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

12/8—Callout/SKIVER/Triple Addiction/Echoheart/The Carousers/Minderlithe—Allstar Music Empire, Flemington, NJ

12/18—Rockin’ Pink 2 featuring Googles Paesano/No Phizz/Metal Land/Out of Bounds/Broken Past/Metal Life Crisis/Negative Sky—Brighton Bar, Long Branch, NJ

12/10—Powerglove/Orbynot—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

12/14—Lieder—Roxy and Duke’s Roadhouse, Dunellen, NJ

12/15—Brian Rigby Band—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

12/16—See Plus/Mykesoul Collective—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

12/21—The Guitar Collective 2018: Angel Vivaldi/Nita Strauss/Among Us—House of Independents, Asbury Park, NJ

12/21—That Metal Show Annual Christmas Party—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

12/22—Doyle of The Misfits/Robots and Monsters/Resurge/Miserable By Nature— Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

12/22—Headbangers Holiday Hell featuring Mike LePond’s Silent Assassins/ Attacker/ Power Theory—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

12/29—Metal Life Crisis/Midnite Hellion—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ