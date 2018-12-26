Emarosa Gearing Up

by Jenna Romaine

As one year comes to a close, and another is just within sight, Emarosa have a lot to be excited for! Just last month the post-hardcore favorites shed their signature sound with the unveiling of their synth-pop track, “Givin’ Up,” and announced a new album, Peach Club, due for release Feb. 8, 2019. If the new single is any indication, 2019 is going to be one of their most experimental yet!

The Revivalists Reviving In The New Year

by Jenna Romaine

A glorious blend of soul and rock with resounding songwriting, The Revivalists put on a both intimate and larger than life performance. In the new year, the eight-person collective will be setting out on a headlining tour in support of their recent studio album, Take Good Care. This is a show you don’t want to miss, so be sure to catch them at the Beacon Theatre in New York on Jan. 16 and 17.

The Kids Are Alright

by Mike Greenblatt

Elevator Pitch — Martin Baker, bass; Robert Baxter, guitar; Christian Conte, drums; Edward Horan, keyboards; and Andrew Wholf, guitar — is a teenaged Hoboken quintet smart beyond their years. Combining humor, politics, funky stops ‘n’ starts and punk-rock in an alternative mixer that has room for a song called “Vladimir Putin Has A Weather Machine” and “Eric” (sung from a privileged presidential perspective). They have instrumentals that fracture the funk into Smithereens. They will take part in the monthly “One Art Hoboken” series at the Issyra Gallery (300 Observer Hwy) on Jan. 5 playing selections from their impressive First Floordebut EP.

Panic! Hits Prudential Center

by Jenna Romaine

Following their summer release of their gold-certified album, Pray For The Wicked, Panic! At The Disco’s single “High Hopes” has become a contagious hit-radio mainstay. Now, as they set off in the new year on the second leg of their Pray For The Wickedtour, the popular rock band, led by singer Brendon Urie, will be taking the infectious tracks to Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center on Jan. 16 and Newark’s Prudential Center on Jan. 18 for two shows you’ll want to see!