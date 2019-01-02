THE MERCURY BROTHERS – Red Bank, NJ

The Mercury Brothers sounds like a duo, doesn’t it? Well, no one in the band is named Mercury, which kind of got me curious because they weren’t a duo and there was no namesake, but they are playing with Sponge at the Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck, N.J. on Jan. 18, making me even more curious about them. I got to hear a song called “Steal Away” off of the band’s website, and I have to admit that I like where these guys are going. The song is very jammy! I wanted to hear more, so I logged onto the band’s Spotify page, where I got to check out their latest CD, The Mercury Brothers, Volume 2. The songs “Lightpol,” “Wanna Dance,” and “Little Bridge” definitely get you in the mood. I’m not sure in the mood for what, but it makes you feel happy. This stuff was pretty good.

Coming from the sandy streets of Asbury Park, The Mercury Brothers have been bringing their bluesy, boozy, rock enthusiasm to audiences since 2015. They combine excellent musicianship with an almost reckless abandon. Their performances ooze soulful angst that will have you reminiscing about nights that you can’t even remember because you spent the night boozing. Singer and guitarist Dan Apy, and bassist Ryan Lascelles have been creating music and memories together since childhood. Along with drummer Luke McKenna, The Mercury Brothers released their first EP, In The Retrograde as a Power Trio in August 2017. The songs consisted of raspy, honest vocals over fluid, insistent guitar riffs and high energy percussion, which feel like a shot of Irish Whiskey going down smoothly but will have you dancing just as quickly.

Joining the band in 2018 was guitarist Michael Mazza, a lifetime friend of Luke’s and a perfect addition to this brotherhood, only amplifying the obvious harmony the guys have on stage. As a four-piece, The Mercury Brothers are a force to be reckoned with leaving fans with a strange mix of nostalgia and an inspiration to spend a couple nights at the Jersey Shore. I’ve been listening to their latest CD, The Mercury Brothers, Volume 2, all afternoon and I can’t seem to find any flaws in it. Not that I’m looking for them. Check these guys out next Friday night with Sponge and The Fuzz at Debonair Music Hall or visit their website TheMercuryBrothers.com for more info on the band.

My buds from Out of Bounds and Ryderhave teamed up for a great cause. They’re teaming up for Rock For Recovery 2 on Jan. 26 at Hot Shots Bar and Grill in Westville, NJ. All proceeds from the event go to benefit the assistance in drug recovery efforts in South Jersey and the family of Nick DiMattia who tragically overdosed on opiates back in November. Also performing that night are Mr. Lisp, Soul Peppers, We Are Oneand Shayds of Gray. This is a great event. For more info, visit Facebook.com/OoBrocks or Facebook.com/Ryderband.

My new buds from Sister Salvationrecently released their new single “My Mind” and it’s pretty good. There are some tasty guitar riffs in this song with a hook that leaves you salivating for more. If you haven’t given these guys a listen yet, check them out at Facebook.com/SisterSalvationband.

And finally, before 2018 ended, the guys from Dead City Crown released a music video for their song “Playground for the Damned” from their EP, Apex of Fury, which consisted of compiled video footage from the band and their fans to recap a fun-filled 2018. In their video post, the band promised to see everyone on the road in 2019! For more on Dead City Crown, visit Facebook.com/DeadCityCrownofficial.

That’s all for now! If your band is from North Jersey, and you want some exposure, send your press kits to Arts Weekly, c/o Tim Louie P.O. Box 1140, Little Falls, NJ 07424, or you can email me at tim@theaquarian.com, where you can also let me know where you’re performing next!

1/9—Stereo Jo/High Anxiety/Jersey Panic/The Breakout—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

1/10—Saving Abel/New Day Dawn/Triple Addiction/BLUD RED ROSES/Corevalay—Stanhope House, Stanhope, NJ

1/18—Sponge/The Fuzz/The Mercury Brothers—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

1/18—Cara Crash and Crash NY/The Sugar Skull Gypsys—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

1/19—Spider Rockets—Brighton Bar, Long Branch, NJ

1/9—Troubleman/PicStich—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

1/26—Out of Bounds/Ryder/Mr. Lisp/Soul Peppers/We Are One/Shayds of Gray—Hot Shots Bar and Grill in Westville, NJ

2/1—Jersey Campfires Presents Amigo Amigos/The Buzz and The Hum/Cold Blooded Capitol—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

2/1—The Mercury Brothers/Electric Sensei—The Saint, Asbury Park, NJ

2/2—Jersey Campfire Productions Presents Vextion EP Release Party—Brighton Bar, Long Branch, NJ

2/2—Running Late/Dream Eternal Bliss/Forget the Whale/The Manhattan Project—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

2/8—SOULFLY/Kataklysm/Incite/Chaoseum/The Silencer/Deadtide/War For The Crown—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

2/9—DARK SKY CHOIR/Ascending From Ashes/Broken Past—Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

2/9—The Ghost Rodents/Chaplin The Kid—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

2/14—Saving Abel/Tantric/Brand of Julez/Another Day’s Armor/Velvet Rose/Wayne Hendricks—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

2/21—Spitphyre—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

2/23—Remedy—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

2/23—Barren One—Brighton Bar, Long Branch, NJ

3/9—Tilted/Dokken—Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ