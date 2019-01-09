LITTLE VICIOUS – Asbury Park, NJ

I found this amazing power trio out of Asbury Park, N.J. who call themselves Little Vicious. To be honest, I actually accidentally stumbled across them online and wish I’d found them sooner. Singer Marguerite King has an amazingly powerful voice that carries every song that I got to listen to on Spotify like “Falling For You,” “Whiskey Overhead,” “Blood Spitter,” “Make Me Wait” and their latest track, “Hold Ya (Through The Night).” It was evident that Little Vicious was a raw, no-frills rock ‘n’ roll band, who is looking to leave their mark on this stagnant local music scene.

The reason why we haven’t heard of Little Vicious before is because they are transplants here in Jersey. It turns out, the three-piece comes from the snowy peaks of Colorado. The band is bringing an energy and abandon to the Jersey music scene with a bluesy bluster and punky appeal. Singer and guitarist Marguerite King is quickly becoming a local legend. Little Vicious is a constantly mutating byproduct orchestrated by Marguerite, who fills her music with heavy riffs and classic rock ‘n’ roll grooves. Little Vicious says that they “play music that’s soft enough for the boys, and hard enough for the girls.” Rounding out the trio is drummer Matt Lauritsen and bassist Scott Rescigno.

Back in September, Little Vicious released a self-titled CD featuring the songs I mentioned earlier along with the songs “Worse Than Dead,” “Fade,” “Fistful of Luck” and “Choke.” The band is currently working on another new CD with Bouncing Souls guitarist Pete Steinkopf behind the knobs. You have to catch these guys (and gal) live in 2019. For more info on Little Vicious and to find out where they’re playing next, visit LittleViciousMusic.com.

NORTH JERSEY NOTES UPDATES:

Okay, this is pretty cool! One of my favorite hardcore bands from the 90s, Dog Eat Dog, featuring my bud Dave Neabore on bass, is reuniting on April 5 at Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck, N.J. to perform their 1994 CD, All Boro Kings, in its entirety. Funny enough, All Boro Kings became the band’s name after they decided to break Dog Eat Dog up. Neabore would later go on to play with my brothers from Lowbuz. Also performing this reunion show at Debonair Music Hall are Robots and Monsters, Ogre, Rest Assured? and Chaotic Realm. For more info on this show visit Facebook.com/DogEatDog.official.

This year, I’m hoping to see my brother John Mosco and his band Sixty Miles Down back on a live stage in Jersey. Early in December, John solidified the 60MD lineup with the addition of former Guy Smiley bass player Jay Brachman to the band. Mosco said in a Facebook post, “Jay is a really talented bass player and a really cool dude. We’re really looking forward to working together and writing new material.” I just can’t wait to see Sixty Miles Down live again! For more on Sixty Miles Down, visit 60MD.com.

And finally, my buds from Anaka will be headlining the Gramercy Theatre in New York City on Feb. 9. This is a major accomplishment for these guys! Any time any local band headlines a large venue like the Gramercy, it’s a big deal! Especially, when I’ve watched these guys blossom into what they are today. Also performing that night are Metalfier, Back from Zero, Sun and Flesh, and much more to be announced. For more info on this show or ticket info, visit Anaka.net.

