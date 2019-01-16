Green Book Emerges as Early Favorite in Oscar Race

Green Book emerged as the early favorite in the Oscar sweepstakes at the Golden Globes Sunday night after prevailing in three categories: Best Musical or Comedy, Best Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor. Common sense would tell you that the searing civil rights era saga was more of a drama than a musical or comedy, but go figure.

Curiously, Bohemian Rhapsody was dubbed Best Drama although that biopic about the rock group Queen’s frontman, Freddie Mercury, was a musical laced with comical moments. Another headscratcher was how Green Book‘s Mahershala Ali won for Best Supporting Actor despite playing a lead role.

Bohemian Rhapsody and Roma garnered two trophies each, while A Star Is Born had a disappointing evening, only netting a win for Best Song, after landing five nominations. Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga were overlooked in favor of Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) and Glenn Close (The Wife). The other acting awards went to Olivia Colman for The Favourite, Christian Bale for Vice, and Regina King for If Beale Street Could Talk.

The show was co-hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh, who studiously avoided offending any fellow celebs in attendance during their boring opening dialogue or over the rest of the evening. They didn’t even make any political jokes, although Christian Bale got a big laugh when he thanked Satan for showing him how to play Dick Cheney.

Most of the other acceptance speeches were delivered in earnest, touching on themes ranging from female empowerment (Regina King and Glenn Close), to brotherhood (Peter Farrelly and Alfonso Cuaron), to LBGTQ rights (Rami Malek and Ben Whishaw).

Complete List of Winners

FILM

Best Picture, Drama: Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy: Green Book

Best Director: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Best Actor, Drama: Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Actress, Drama: Glenn Close, The Wife

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy: Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Best Actor, Musical or Comedy: Christian Bale, Vice

Best Supporting Actress: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Best Foreign Language Film: Roma

Best Animated Feature: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Original Score: Justin Hurwitz, First Man

Best Original Song: “Shallow,” A Star is Born

Best Screenplay: Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga and Brian Currie, Green Book

Cecille B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award: Jeff Bridges

TELEVISION

Best TV Series, Drama: The Americans

Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama: Richard Madden, The Bodyguard

Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama: Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy: The Kominsky Method

Best Actor in a TV Series, Music or Comedy: Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Limited TV Series or Made for TV Movie: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Best Actor in a Limited TV Series or Made for TV Movie: Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Best Actress in a Limited TV Series or TV Movie: Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series, Limited TV Series or Made for TV Movie: Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series, Limited TV Series or Made for TV Movie: Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Carol Burnett Lifetime Achievement Award: Carol Burnett