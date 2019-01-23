DREAM ETERNAL BLISS – Franklin Lakes, NJ

As the task of finding good hard rock bands in North Jersey becomes more daunting every week, I find myself enjoying bands that are less hard rock. That’s a hint to the hard rock bands in North Jersey. Send me your links! Anyway, this has given me the opportunity to enjoy other genres of music that North Jersey has to offer. Last week it was country rock. This week, I discovered a band that had a retro-pop feel to them. The name of the band is Dream Eternal Bliss, and singer Faith Banca’s voice is fantastic. I listened to the band’s latest CD, Picture Glass, featuring the title track, a song called “Loud,” “Addicted,” “Golden Wings” and my favorite track where I felt Faith’s voice really shined, “Sleeping Angel.”

It’s not every day that a couple of respected progressive rock musicians decide to abandon their love of the long-format concept records to pursue something more commercially appealing, but that is in fact, what Days Before Tomorrow founder, keyboardist Scott Kahn and his bandmate, guitarist Derek Davodowich, plotted for the next chapter of their musical journey. Kahn was inspired to become a musician due to his love of British artists such like Gary Numan and Duran Duran, while Davodowich came from the world of album-oriented rock bands like Toto and Giant. Pop music was in their veins. They never realized how much so until they began writing songs for their new project. Drummer Byron Barbieri, formerly of the band Empire Hydeous, shared New York City stages in his early years with Kahn, and it was a mutual friend and former bandmate, who knew that these two would make a perfect musical fit. The band spent most of 2016 and the start of 2017 auditioning new singers to replace an earlier singer who didn’t quite make the grade, constantly facing a barrage of vocalists who were simply good, but without the special something needed to take an indie band to the next level. Once again, though, raw talent won out over experience as the band welcomed Faith Banca, a fantastic young singer, whose dreamy voice and vibrant personality won the band over before she even finished singing the first song at her audition.

Combining the vibe of classic new wave with a modern rock attitude and a touch of prog. rock sophistication, Dream Eternal Bliss delivers a fresh, new sound that innovates and doesn’t emulate. The band released their latest CD, Picture Glass, back in September, which I am thoroughly impressed with. You can hear songs from Picture Glass, this Saturday night (2/2) at Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck, N.J. with Running Late, Forget the Whale, and The Manhattan Project. For more info on Dream Eternal Bliss, visit DreamEternalBliss.com.

NORTH JERSEY NOTES UPDATES:

So, more Tommy London news! Just when you find yourself asking “Who the f**k is Tommy London?” Well, Tommy just landed a gig as a deejay on SiriusXM’s Ozzy’s Boneyard on Saturdays and Sundays from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. and on Hair Nation Saturdays and Sundays from 6 a.m. until 12 p.m. That is awesome! Now, we can label him as former front man of The Dirty Pearls, Lady Gaga’s BFF, promoter, solo artist, video producer and radio DJ. What can’t this guy do? For more on Tommy London, visit TommyLondon.com.

Hey, I just realized that by buddy, Tom McNamara, has been playing guitar for New York City’s Madame Mayhem, whom I’ve written about way back when. Madame Mayhem has been out on the road with the mighty Sevendust. Madame Mayhem seems to really be taking off with these big tours she’s being added to. I also saw that Tommy has also taken over for my brother, Derrick Klybish, on bass for 40 Below Summer. For now, try to catch Tom on guitar with Madame Mayhem. To find out where they’re playing next, visit MadameMayhem.com.

And finally, this weekend, my buds from Vextion will be releasing their new EP, Vindictive, with a release party this Saturday night (2/2) at the Brighton Bar in Long Branch, N.J., presented by my buddy, Michael Camp from Jersey Campfire Productions. The show will also feature my long-time buds Lower the Veil, who knows who they will have behind the kit with departure of long-time drummer Casey Ferry, Ropetree, and Jag One. This will be a magical night! So, get your asses to the Brighton Bar and show Vextion some love. For more on Vextion, visit Vextion.com.

That’s all for now! If your band is from North Jersey, and you want some exposure, send your press kits to Arts Weekly, c/o Tim Louie P.O. Box 1140, Little Falls, N.J. 07424, or you can email me at tim@theaquarian.com, where you can also let me know where you’re performing next!

Just remember…We’re all in the same boat, so every little bit of exposure counts!

Tim Louie is the Author of S**t Happens.

NJN Concert Calendar:

2/1—Jersey Campfires Presents Amigo Amigos/The Buzz and The Hum/Cold Blooded Capitol—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

2/1—The Mercury Brothers/Electric Sensei—The Saint, Asbury Park, NJ

2/2—Jersey Campfire Productions Presents Vextion EP Release Party/Lower The Veil/Ropetree/Jag One—Brighton Bar, Long Branch, NJ

2/2—Running Late/Dream Eternal Bliss/Forget the Whale/The Manhattan Project—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

2/8—SOULFLY/Kataklysm/Incite/Chaoseum/The Silencer/Deadtide/War For The Crown—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

2/9—DARK SKY CHOIR/Ascending From Ashes/Broken Past—Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

2/9—Anaka/Metalfier/Back from Zero/Sun and Flesh—The Gramercy Theatre, NYC

2/9—The Ghost Rodents/Chaplin The Kid—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

2/14—Saving Abel/Tantric/Brand of Julez/Another Day’s Armor/Velvet Rose/Wayne Hendricks—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

2/21—Spitphyre—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

2/23—Remedy—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

2/23—Barren One—Brighton Bar, Long Branch, NJ

2/24—Crazy Town/Answer Infinity—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

2/27—BoundAlive/In Flames/All That Remains/All Hail The Yeti—Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

3/8—Empire Fallen/Deth Kaktus/Another Distraction/Paulus Hook—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

3/9—Tilted/Dokken—Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ