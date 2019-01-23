Top 10 DVD List Kam Williams January 23, 2019 Buzz, Features Top 10 DVD List for Jan. 16, 2019 Trail of Tears [36 Documentary Collection] The Old Man & the Gun Halloween Jonathan Madeline’s Madeline Robin Hood Origins [5 Classic Films] The Laurel & Hardy Comedy Collection Bent Dogs on the Job: A 7-Part Dogumentary Series Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween Honorable Mention The Plague of the Zombies The Karate Kid Part III AND The Next Karate Kid [Double Feature] Paw Patrol: Pups Save Puplantis Odd Sock Eaters Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Your email address will not be published.CommentName* Email* Website you MUST enable javascript to be able to comment