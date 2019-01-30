2019 Academy Award Nominations Kam Williams January 30, 2019 Buzz Spike Lee Lands First Best Director Nomination of Career! The Favourite and Roma tied for the most Oscar nominations with 10 each, thereby besting Golden Globe Best Picture-winners Green Book and Bohemian Rhapsody which only landed five apiece. Still, the most surprising news is the love lavished by the Academy on Spike Lee, who was nominated for Best Director for the first time in his 40-year career. Furthermore, Spike’s film, BlacKkKlansman, garnered a half-dozen nominations overall, including the Best Picture, Supporting Actor (Adam Driver), Adapted Screenplay, Film Editing and Original Score categories. In a banner year for black films, Klansman netted more nods than both Green Book and the critically-acclaimed If Beale Street Could Talk, though one less than the popular, comic book adaptation Black Panther. Since as many as 10 films could have been nominated for Best Picture, it was disappointing that there are only eight, with Crazy Rich Asians, If Beale Street Could Talk and Eighth Grade most notably left out. It’s also unfortunate that inspired performances by actresses Michelle Yeoh (Crazy Rich Asians), Viola Davis (Widows), Nicole Kidman (Destroyer) and Letitia Wright (Black Panther) went unrecognized. The Oscars will air live on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST on ABC-TV. Complete List of Oscar Nominees Picture BlacKkKlansman Black Panther Bohemian Rhapsody The Favourite Green Book Roma A Star Is Born Vice Directing Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman) Paweł Pawlikowski (Cold War) Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite) Alfonso Cuarón (Roma) Adam McKay (Vice) Actress in a Leading Role Yalitza Aparicio (Roma) Glenn Close (The Wife) Olivia Colman (The Favourite) Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born) Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) Actor in a Leading Role Christian Bale (Vice) Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born) Willem Dafoe (At Eternity’s Gate) Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) Viggo Mortensen (Green Book) Actress in a Supporting Role Amy Adams (Vice) Marina de Tavira (Roma) Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk) Emma Stone (The Favourite) Rachel Weisz (The Favourite) Actor in a Supporting Role Mahershala Ali (Green Book) Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman) Sam Elliott (A Star Is Born) Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) Sam Rockwell (Vice) Adapted Screenplay The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs BlacKkKlansman Can You Ever Forgive Me? If Beale Street Could Talk A Star Is Born Original Screenplay The Favourite First Reformed Green Book Roma Vice Animated Feature Film Incredibles 2 Isle Of Dogs Mirai Ralph Breaks The Internet Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Cinematography Cold War The Favourite Never Look Away Roma A Star Is Born Costume Design The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs Black Panther The Favourite Mary Poppins Returns Mary Queen Of Scots Documentary Feature Film Free Solo Hale County This Morning, This Evening Minding The Gap Of Fathers And Sons RBG Film Editing BlacKkKlansman Bohemian Rhapsody The Favourite Green Book Vice Foreign Language Film Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan) Makeup and Hairstyling Border Mary Queen Of Scots Vice Original Score Black Panther BlacKkKlansman If Beale Street Could Talk Isle of Dogs Mary Poppins Returns Original Song “When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” (The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs) “All The Stars” (Black Panther) “The Place Where Lost Things Go” (Mary Poppins Returns) “I’ll Fight” (RBG) “Shallow” (A Star Is Born) Production Design Black Panther The Favourite First Man Mary Poppins Returns Roma Sound Editing First Man Black Panther Bohemian Rhapsody A Quiet Place Roma Sound Mixing Black Panther Bohemian Rhapsody First Man Roma A Star Is Born Visual Effects Avengers: Infinity War Christopher Robin First Man Ready Player One Solo: A Star Wars Story Animated Short Film Animal Behaviour Bao Late Afternoon One Small Step Weekends Live Action Short Film Detainment Fauve Marguerite Mother Skin Documentary Short Film Black Sheep End Game Lifeboat A Night At The Garden Period. End of Sentence. Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Your email address will not be published.CommentName* Email* Website you MUST enable javascript to be able to comment