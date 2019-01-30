Search
Spike Lee Lands First Best Director Nomination of Career!

  The Favourite and Roma tied for the most Oscar nominations with 10 each, thereby besting Golden Globe Best Picture-winners Green Book and Bohemian Rhapsody which only landed five apiece. Still, the most surprising news is the love lavished by the Academy on Spike Lee, who was nominated for Best Director for the first time in his 40-year career.

  Furthermore, Spike’s film, BlacKkKlansman, garnered a half-dozen nominations overall, including the Best Picture, Supporting Actor (Adam Driver), Adapted Screenplay, Film Editing and Original Score categories. In a banner year for black films, Klansman netted more nods than both Green Book and the critically-acclaimed If Beale Street Could Talk, though one less than the popular, comic book adaptation Black Panther

  Since as many as 10 films could have been nominated for Best Picture, it was disappointing that there are only eight, with Crazy Rich Asians, If Beale Street Could Talk and Eighth Grade most notably left out. It’s also unfortunate that inspired performances by actresses Michelle Yeoh (Crazy Rich Asians), Viola Davis (Widows), Nicole Kidman (Destroyer) and Letitia Wright (Black Panther) went unrecognized.

  The Oscars will air live on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST on ABC-TV.

 

Complete List of Oscar Nominees

 

Picture

  • BlacKkKlansman
  • Black Panther
  • Bohemian Rhapsody
  • The Favourite
  • Green Book
  • Roma
  • A Star Is Born
  • Vice

 

Directing

  • Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)
  • Paweł Pawlikowski (Cold War)
  • Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite)
  • Alfonso Cuarón (Roma)
  • Adam McKay (Vice)

 

Actress in a Leading Role

  • Yalitza Aparicio (Roma)
  • Glenn Close (The Wife)
  • Olivia Colman (The Favourite)
  • Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)
  • Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

 

Actor in a Leading Role

  • Christian Bale (Vice)
  • Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)
  • Willem Dafoe (At Eternity’s Gate)
  • Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)
  • Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)

 

Actress in a Supporting Role

  • Amy Adams (Vice)
  • Marina de Tavira (Roma)
  • Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)
  • Emma Stone (The Favourite)
  • Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)

 

Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Mahershala Ali (Green Book)
  • Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman)
  • Sam Elliott (A Star Is Born)
  • Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
  • Sam Rockwell (Vice)

 

Adapted Screenplay

  • The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs
  • BlacKkKlansman
  • Can You Ever Forgive Me?
  • If Beale Street Could Talk
  • A Star Is Born

 

Original Screenplay

  • The Favourite
  • First Reformed
  • Green Book
  • Roma
  • Vice

 

Animated Feature Film

  • Incredibles 2
  • Isle Of Dogs
  • Mirai
  • Ralph Breaks The Internet
  • Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

 

Cinematography

  • Cold War
  • The Favourite
  • Never Look Away
  • Roma
  • A Star Is Born

 

Costume Design

  • The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs
  • Black Panther
  • The Favourite
  • Mary Poppins Returns
  • Mary Queen Of Scots

 

Documentary Feature Film

  • Free Solo
  • Hale County This Morning, This Evening
  • Minding The Gap
  • Of Fathers And Sons
  • RBG

 

Film Editing

  • BlacKkKlansman
  • Bohemian Rhapsody
  • The Favourite
  • Green Book
  • Vice

 

Foreign Language Film

  • Capernaum (Lebanon)
  • Cold War (Poland)
  • Never Look Away (Germany)
  • Roma (Mexico)
  • Shoplifters (Japan) 

 

Makeup and Hairstyling

  • Border
  • Mary Queen Of Scots
  • Vice

 

Original Score

  • Black Panther
  • BlacKkKlansman
  • If Beale Street Could Talk
  • Isle of Dogs
  • Mary Poppins Returns

 

Original Song

  • “When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” (The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs)
  • “All The Stars” (Black Panther)
  • “The Place Where Lost Things Go” (Mary Poppins Returns)
  • “I’ll Fight” (RBG)
  • “Shallow” (A Star Is Born)

 

Production Design

  • Black Panther
  • The Favourite
  • First Man
  • Mary Poppins Returns
  • Roma

 

Sound Editing

  • First Man
  • Black Panther
  • Bohemian Rhapsody
  • A Quiet Place
  • Roma

 

Sound Mixing

  • Black Panther
  • Bohemian Rhapsody
  • First Man
  • Roma
  • A Star Is Born

 

Visual Effects

  • Avengers: Infinity War
  • Christopher Robin
  • First Man
  • Ready Player One
  • Solo: A Star Wars Story

 

Animated Short Film

  • Animal Behaviour
  • Bao
  • Late Afternoon
  • One Small Step
  • Weekends

 

Live Action Short Film

  • Detainment
  • Fauve
  • Marguerite
  • Mother
  • Skin

 

Documentary Short Film

  • Black Sheep
  • End Game
  • Lifeboat
  • A Night At The Garden
  • Period. End of Sentence.

 

 

