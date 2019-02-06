Remember Jones presents 808s & HEARTBREAK—an anti-Valentine’s LIVE celebration and revival of the entire KANYE WEST album, starring soul sensation Remember Jones + 25-piece orchestra band, plus an opening set of super-soul originals from Remember Jones! February 16th House of Independents. Doors at 7PM

Recently named one of Paste Magazine/Daytrotter’s Top Ten Soul/R&B artists of 2017, soul sensation Remember Jones brings a 25-piece orchestra to recreate the entire 2008 acclaimed and groundbreaking Kanye West album 808s & Heartbreak, including a full choir, string quartet, horn section, guest vocalists, auxiliary instruments, and other special guests as an anti-Valentine’s Day event!

Fronted by “one of the most enthusiastic, fiercely passionate powerhouses in the game,” Remember Jones will lead the ensemble through all 12 songs and other surprises, including the hit singles “Heartless,” “Love Lockdown”, “Paranoid,” “Amazing,” an encore set of Old Kanye tunes, and more. This is a one-of-a-kind show presented by a band that has sold out most previous engagements.

The band includes musicians from some of the most acclaimed funk and soul bands in New York, Philadelphia, and Asbury Park’s music scenes. They have presented similar events in dedication to Amy Winehouse, Jeff Buckley, and more. Remember Jones will also play a short opening set featuring material from his original recordings!

Tickets and more information on the show can be found at houseofindependents.com.

THE HOLIDAY SEASON KEEPS GIVING

Asbury Park Music Foundation Shares Holiday Show Proceeds with Local Charities

Proceeds from the first annual “A Very Asbury Holiday Show” held at the Paramount Theater on December 9th were recently distributed to the show’s benefitting charities in Asbury Park. Show producers Eileen Chapman, an APMF board member, and Jeri Houseworth, the Operations Manager, presented $5,000 checks to the Asbury Park Toy Drive, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Monmouth County, and Jewish Family & Children’s Service of Monmouth County.

The Asbury Park Music Foundation will be directing its portion of the funds raised to introduce new Music Saved My Life programs in Asbury Park schools, in partnership with Lakehouse Music Academy. These new programs expand on APMF’s current funding of in-school, after-school, and private lesson scholarships. All four of these charities collectively focus on improving the lives of the under-served youth in the Asbury Park area.

“When planning this show, one of our goals was to raise money for organizations that provide much-needed assistance to families in our area and provide a little extra cheer during the holiday season,” said Chapman. “Holidays have a way of bringing people together, and this was truly a team effort. Many of our local musicians often donate their time for charities, but we were overwhelmed by their generosity and enthusiasm for this benefit concert, and look forward to making this an annual tradition.”

The sold out benefit show, produced by and for the Asbury Park Music Foundation, raised close to $55,000 through the generosity of sponsors and ticket buyers. The three hour concert event brought together several generations of musicians, with a total of 60 local and national artists performing. Included in the line-up were JT Bowen, Remember Jones, Bobby Bandiera, The Weeklings, Danny Clinch with Tangiers Blues Band, Williams Honor, and Anthony Krizan from the Spin Doctors, who were joined by guest singers and backed by an all-star band led by Pat Roddy and directed by Tony Perruso.

“It was a fantastic way to kick off the holiday season with so many musicians that are beloved in Asbury Park, introduce the audience to newer musicians they might not have been familiar with, but more importantly, raise funds for local organizations in Asbury Park that offer assistance to the community throughout the year,” added Houseworth.

Sponsors of the event included Asbury Park Press, Max & Bella Shulman Endowment, MOGO Korean Fusion Tacos, Fortune Web Marketing, Family Medicine Institute, Buhler Ford of Eatontown, Atlantic Coast Urology, Neurosurgeons of NJ, Zager Fuchs PC, Investors Bank, Rockcrete Recycling, Livingstone Family, Douglas Development, Madison Marquette, and Asbury Audio.

The concert was such a success that APMF has already scheduled next year’s show for December 8th at the Paramount Theatre.

About Asbury Park Music Foundation

The Asbury Park Music Foundation provides music-based programs, events, and resources that generate opportunities for our youth, artists, and community to succeed and build on Asbury Park’s legacy as a thriving, music-rich city by the sea. Funds raised by APMF support youth music programs, including the Hip Hop Institute at the Boys & Girls Club of Monmouth County, in-school music classes at Hope Academy, after-school music classes at Lady of Mt. Carmel School and Asbury Park public schools, and scholarships for under-served youth to attend the Lakehouse Academy.

Additional information on the Foundation’s programs and events are available at asburyparkmusiclives.org