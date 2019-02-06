On Feb. 11, the Gin Blossoms will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their biggest album, New Miserable Experience, by performing it in its entirety (along with a random sampling of tracks from their other five albums) at The Bowery Ballroom in New York City. Singer Robin Wilson, guitarists Scott Johnson and Jesse Valenzuela, bassist Bill Leen and drummer Scott Hessel start in Baltimore on Feb. 8 and run right through to Opening Day of the baseball season March 28 in their Tempe Arizona hometown. Their jangle-pop-rock was a mainstay of the ‘90s, held in high esteem like fellow original alt-rockers Big Star, The Replacements and R.E.M.