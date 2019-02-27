CYPRESS HILL RETURN TO THE EAST COAST: DO YOU WANNA GET LOCO?

Cypress Hill—hip-hop’s Cheech & Chong—are returning to the East Coast, and they’ll be bringing their “West Coast High” tour to the Wellmont Theater on March 6. Much like their last visit eastward—for the “Haunted Hill” shows in NYC over Halloween weekend—the Hill will again have a bunch of friends in tow with them. Hollywood Undead are rap-rockers from Los Angeles, and legendary rapper Xzibit should need no introduction. Included on the bill is newcomer Demrick, who was a supporting act at the Haunted Hill shows, as well. Demrick, Xzibit, and Cypress Hill’s B-Real recently formed the group Serial Killers, and last year they released the album Day of the Dead. Now that all three are along for the ride this time, the chances of an onstage collaboration is likely. But, either way, as the Hill’s Sen-Dog told AQ back in October, Cypress Hill shows are filled with energy, sing-alongs, and tons of smoke. It’s time to get insane in the membrane! —Alleva

It has been estimated by social scientists that 138 different languages are spoken in Queens. Like many of New York City’s outer boroughs, Queens is the ultimate multi-cultural mash-up. On March 9, when Hazmat Modine and singer Falu jam at the Flushing Town Hall, Bollywood will smack right straight up against the kind of global roots blues, rhythm, soul, and folkloric tradition that only such a mesmerizing stew could boil. Hazmat Modine tuba player Joseph Daley will knock your socks off. A New Yorker, who pounds his lower brass sound with cosmopolitan aplomb, is quite the showman. —Greenblatt

MARSHALL CRENSHAW DETONATES BOTTLE ROCKETS

The big bang you will hear on February 28 will be the sound of Marshall Crenshaw fronting the Bottle Rockets at the Sellersville Theater in Sellersville, PA. After an opening set of their trademark country-punk, the Bottle Rockets will then serve as back-up for Crenshaw, whose power-pop melodic rock has put him at the forefront of indie-rockers since the 1980s. He’s played John Lennon on Broadway and Buddy Holly in the movies. His songs have been covered by the Gin Blossoms and Bette Midler, among others. The man is a sound scientist. I’ll be there. Buy me a drink. —Greenblatt

STRONG ROPE BREWERY’S “FIRST FRIDAYS”

Strong Rope Brewery—the craft brewery located at 574 President St. in the Gowanus section of Brooklyn—will be hosting their monthly “First Fridays” party on March 1. DJ’s Uncle Dan & Len will be spinning funk, soul, new wave, and alternative rock from 8 p.m. until midnight, and an exhibit of the work of multi-media artist Beverly Tu will also be on display. Strong Rope Brewery features 10-12 craft beers weekly, all brewed onsite, and made from 100 percent New York State ingredients. —Wheldon